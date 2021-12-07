Audience member removed from meeting, Two school districts participate in COVID-19 test study

This new program will not affect the school board's decision to make masks optional starting in January, Penley said following the meeting. Penley said their nurses are already trained to administer COVID-19 tests.

School board member Phillip Heath said he anticipates the school system will see an increase in positive cases once Newton-Conover enrolls in Test to Stay.

Board member Tim Hayes said he proposed Test to Stay because his goal is to keep students in school rather than having to go home due to exposure.

The option will be available starting Friday. Parents and guardians will need to consent to Test to Stay. Penley said parents will be contacted if their child is exposed to the virus and will be given the option to choose Test to Stay then.

