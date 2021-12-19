 Skip to main content
Artwork of students adorns Hickory Public Schools annual holiday card
HICKORY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Artwork of students adorns Hickory Public Schools annual holiday card

Ten students in Hickory Public Schools had artwork featured in the 2021 superintendent’s Christmas card.

Nearly 500 cards were mailed out from Superintendent Bryan Taylor’s office to community supporters and school districts across the state.

The cover of the card highlighted the artwork of Hickory High School junior Juana Chan-Chanchavac.

Other artists who were selected for the 2021 Hickory Public Schools holiday card included:

Brianna Brinkley, HCAM, freshman; McKenzie Dickerson, Longview Elementary, fourth grade; Riley Edwards, Grandview Middle, eighth grade; Brenna Garner, Northview Middle, eighth grade; Nora Miller, Hickory High, sophomore; Mason Packard, Viewmont Elementary, fifth grade; Emma Pullin, Oakwood Elementary, fifth grade; Jordan Schiebel, Jenkins Elementary, fifth grade; and Emily Yang, Southwest Primary, Kindergarten. See the remaining photos on Page D4.

