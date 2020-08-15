Area music school adds morning classes

TAYLORSVILLE — Studio3 Music School of Taylorsville has added several morning classes in response to the new public-school schedule.
"Because kids will be home so much, these additional classes are our way of helping our community. By offering morning classes to new students, we provide an opportunity for the children to be engaged in very interesting and physical activities with other kids," said Linda Hagen, Studio3 executive director.
In-person, on-campus morning classes begin weekly Sept. 8 for new students in guitar, violin, piano, and a fun two-hour rhythm course. All COVID-19 protocols are observed. Registration details may be found online at Studio3nc.com.
