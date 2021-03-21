Area high schools, local business plan for prom

“As we begin to prepare for some normalcy to return throughout this coming year, we are excited that this is the first step we are allowed to take in giving the seniors something that they have looked forward to since they started their high school career,” Tuttle said.

HCAM’s prom will include both juniors and seniors. They will be allowed to bring a guest due to the small size of the school. “The students are very excited and they are happy that the administration and the district is taking an interest in their well-being during this time,” said HCAM principal Eric Puryear. Prom is planned for early May.

“I personally believe that after 2020 and the COVID outbreak, everyone, students and teachers, are in need of something to get their minds off of the troubles of the past and on to what the future has in store,” he continued. “The prom is a great example of us getting closer to normalcy.”

The two high schools in Newton-Conover City Schools system are also planning prom festivities. Discovery High School will hold its prom outdoors in late April. Masks and social distancing will be required. Only senior students will be invited and they will be allowed to bring a guest.