Area high schools, local business plan for prom

High schools in Catawba County will have prom this year after state leaders decided in February to increase the number of people allowed in outdoor venues.
For Carolyn Sinclair, this is exciting news. She owns Adrienne’s clothing store located at 1001 Second St. NE in Hickory.
“We typically start selling prom dresses starting at Christmas. Last year, we were on pace to have a record-breaking year,” Sinclair said. Then the COVID-19 pandemic began.
With classes canceled due to the pandemic, prom was also nixed. This meant fewer sales for Sinclair’s shop. “March 14 of last year was our last day of prom shoppers; then we had to close for five weeks,” she said. “We were seriously impacted.”
Fast forward to this year, Sinclair is pumped for the 2021 prom season. “We’ve been very busy in the last two weeks,” she said. “Prom is just such a wonderful milestone; everyone has memories from their proms.”
Beverly Snowden, Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications, said both high schools in the Hickory system plan to have outdoor proms and will require face masks, social distancing, and other safety precautions. Hickory High’s prom will be for seniors and one guest, and is set for late April.
“We are excited to host a prom this year given the challenging times,” said Rebecca Tuttle, Hickory High School principal. “We hope this opportunity will provide some normalcy for our seniors who were not afforded any of these opportunities last year. We look forward to ensuring the safety of our seniors and we are even more excited to see them all dressed up and smiling because they have the ability to see each other in a controlled, safe environment.
“As we begin to prepare for some normalcy to return throughout this coming year, we are excited that this is the first step we are allowed to take in giving the seniors something that they have looked forward to since they started their high school career,” Tuttle said.
HCAM’s prom will include both juniors and seniors. They will be allowed to bring a guest due to the small size of the school. “The students are very excited and they are happy that the administration and the district is taking an interest in their well-being during this time,” said HCAM principal Eric Puryear. Prom is planned for early May.
“I personally believe that after 2020 and the COVID outbreak, everyone, students and teachers, are in need of something to get their minds off of the troubles of the past and on to what the future has in store,” he continued. “The prom is a great example of us getting closer to normalcy.”
The two high schools in Newton-Conover City Schools system are also planning prom festivities. Discovery High School will hold its prom outdoors in late April. Masks and social distancing will be required. Only senior students will be invited and they will be allowed to bring a guest.
Newton-Conover High School will host an outdoor junior/senior prom in early May. “Our tentative plan will be to have a massive tent, dance floor, lighting, and DJ with as much festive décor possible in order to give our students the nicest event we can during these times,” said NCHS Counselor Tammy Hayman.
Masks, social distancing, and other safety guidelines will be followed. Students are allowed to bring one guest.
“Our senior class has especially missed out on so many events in the last year as well as this year,” Hayman said. “The ‘rite of passage’ holding prom and other end-of-year events truly means a great deal to our students and we are thrilled we are able to hold these festivities while following appropriate protocols and safety procedures.”
Director of Marketing and Communications Stephanie Wilson said Catawba County Schools plans to hold proms outside with 30 percent of capacity at the venue. This means for most high schools that only seniors and one guest will be invited. Proms will take place in late April or early May. Pre-packaged food will be available, and masks and social distancing will be required.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.