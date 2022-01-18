Archery program discussed for Newton-Conover City Schools; firearms ordinance a possible stumbling block

City ordinances against the use of firearms near a school could be a stumbling block for Newton-Conover City Schools leaders as they work to start an after-school archery team.
Superintendent Aaron Gabriel says he aims to work with leaders in Newton and Conover to relax the regulations when it comes to the school system.
School board member Tim Hayes pointed out last week that Newton has an ordinance against firearms, including bows and arrows, being discharged within a certain distance of a school.
“I am exploring approaches to working within city ordinances from both municipalities. If all goes well, the goal will be to pull interested fourth- and fifth-grade students from our three elementary schools for an after-school archery club,” Gabriel said in an email. “If enough interest is generated and enough qualified and interested staff members are confirmed, in time having an archery club/team at each of our elementary schools would be the next natural progression.”
The board plans to revisit the idea once the issue with the city ordinance is addressed.
The Newton city ordinance says that the discharge of firearms is prohibited unless permission is given by the chief of police for specific exceptions. Conover also has an ordinance against discharging firearms within the city limits, but bows and arrows are not specified as firearms in the ordinance.
The idea of starting an archery program was brought to Gabriel’s attention by North Newton Elementary School teacher Jordan Parker. Parker participated in the National Archery in the Schools Program when he worked at Salem Elementary in Burke County.
“This sport is very beneficial for the school system, because it offers a chance to work with the kids with a new skill, as well as helping them gain ownership over new responsibilities,” Parker said in a letter to the school board. “As the season goes on, the students learn respect, discipline and specific steps to take and become aware of being completely safe in the sport. I have instructed students who haven’t even touched a bow before and then have developed into some of the best archers I have ever seen. The focus, dedication and determination are the key factors that allow these new young archers to be successful.”
To get started, the National Archery in the Schools Program will train two instructors per school for free and charge $40 for training kits if others wish to participate. The equipment package costs $3,100 and includes five targets, 12 bows, 60 arrows, 10 quivers, two bow racks, a Kevlar curtain, training materials and a maintenance kit. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission covers three-fourths of the cost, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Archery Education Coordinator Lee Scripture said.
“There has never been an accident at this,” Scripture said. “We’re very safe in how we do it and we are very critical in how we certify the teachers.”
Staff members that wish to become archery instructors must become certified. The National Archery in the Schools Program has an eight-hour course for instructors to complete to become certified. Schools can incorporate the program in several ways. The archery program can be used as part of the physical education curriculum, as an after-school club or as a competitive team. The program is designed for students ranging from fourth-graders to high school seniors, Scripture said.