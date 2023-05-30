Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hickory High School senior Matthias Villanueva’s interest in the automotive field points back to his first vehicle. Villanueva said he was given an old truck that often needed repairs. Rather than view it as an inconvenience, Villanueva said working on the vehicle was fun and he wanted to learn more.

Villanueva, 18, signed an apprenticeship with Momentum Tire & Car Care at Hickory Public Schools' signing event last week. The apprenticeship sets him on the path for a career in the automotive field. Villanueva said he will be able to work at the company while attending Catawba Valley Community College. Additionally, he said Momentum will pay his tuition.

A total of 11 Hickory Public Schools students signed contracts with various agencies. Three of the 11 chose to enlist in the U.S. military.

Hickory High senior Zion Jimenez-Alvarado, 18, enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard. He plans to work at Hickory Police Department, too, so he can serve both his country and his community.

“I had a friend (who) was a Marine, and he used to tell me stories (about) what he used to do, and (about) his experience,” Jimenez-Alvarado said. “I know everybody has a different experience and that’s what I want. I want my own, personal experience."

He added, "(I want to) see how much I can do before I stop working. So when I’m a grandfather I can say, ‘Your grandpoppy did all this.’”

Hickory High senior Trinity McLaughlin, 18, enlisted in the U.S. Army as a diver. The Army website defines divers as “responsible for underwater demolition and reconnaissance.”

McLaughlin’s interest in the Army began in JROTC. From there, she said she had conversations with recruiters and realized this was what she wanted to do. McLaughlin is currently under a two-year contract, and said she plans to make it a full 20-year career.

Maggie Burkett, 17, is a Hickory High junior who landed an engineering apprenticeship with ZF Chassis Components.

“We have a lot of engineers in the family,” Burkett said. “It’s always been part of my life, so I understand some aspects of it. And I know that if I ever need help while working, I can go to my family members and they can help me understand what’s going on.”

Burkett said she will be training in mechatronics, which is hands-on work in the automation field. Her training will focus on the mechanical aspects of engineering, such as wiring and piecing parts together.

Burkett said she will attend Catawba Valley Community College and that ZF will cover her tuition.

Superintendent Bryan Taylor was thankful to all of the companies and agencies that partnered with Hickory Public Schools.

“We appreciate their support and willingness to partner with us to provide these opportunities for our students,” Taylor said. “We can never say thank you enough.”

Hickory High’s career development coordinator Jeanne Turner said the opportunity for apprenticeships was made available to students through Hickory Public Schools’ collaboration with Catawba Valley Community College, which has the Catawba Apprenticeship Network program.