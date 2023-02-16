Appalachian State will host several events in Hickory this weekend for App State alumni, baseball fans and students and families interested in learning more about the university’s Hickory campus.

On Saturday, App State’s Office of Alumni Affairs will host Brunch with Yosef at App State’s Hickory campus. The family-friendly event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon, in time to head to L.P. Frans Stadium for the App State vs. Queens University baseball game at 1 p.m.

The university also welcomes any students interested in attending App State on its Hickory campus to attend this event and bring their families. Staff will be on hand to answer questions related to admissions, financial aid and student support, and an admissions info session will be held at 11 a.m.

The Mountaineer baseball team opens its 2023 season at L.P. Frans Stadium, home of the Hickory Crawdads, for a three-game series against Queens at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17; 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18; and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Nearly 11,000 App State alumni reside throughout the Hickory metro area, and on Friday, App State’s Catawba Valley Alumni Chapter will kick the weekend off with a Mountaineer Picnic at the Ballpark from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium.

To register for the Mountaineer Picnic and Brunch with Yosef on Saturday, visit alumni.appstate.edu and look for “Upcoming Events.”

App State staff will also be on hand with information about the Hickory Campus at the 1 p.m. Mountaineer baseball game at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Additional information sessions will be held on Feb. 28, March 21 and April 22 at the Hickory campus. For more information, visit appstate.edu/hickory.

App State’s Hickory campus is located at 800 17th St. NW in Hickory. For more information, visit appstate.edu or call 828-262-2000.