App State is accepting applications for Hickory campus; university planning for 500 students in the fall

Appalachian State University is accepting applications for its new Hickory campus, which is scheduled to open in the fall.

An application link on the App State Hickory campus web page gives potential students the option of choosing the Hickory campus.

The web page notes the Hickory campus is pending accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, but the university anticipates being accredited by this summer.

Prospective students can drop by the App State Hickory Campus building located at 800 17th St. NW between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays to get help from staff on the enrollment process, the university’s News and Media Relations Director Anna Oakes said.

She said the university will have a rolling admission process through August but encouraged those interested in attending to apply now.

“To ensure students have sufficient time to complete their enrollment steps, such as advising and orientation, and to make sure students have full information about the options they have to complete their degrees as quickly as possible, we encourage students to submit applications as soon as possible,” Oakes said.

She added that the Hickory campus will have a capacity of 500 students in the fall semester. The university is not planning for student housing at the Hickory campus, at least in the initial phase.

“In fall 2023, the campus is focusing on providing higher education options for students who would like to attend college while living at home,” Oakes said. “Data show that there is strong demand for this.”

App State Hickory students living at home would not have to pay housing or meal fees, avoiding thousands of dollars in fees. The standard student meal plan is $5,600 while the standard on-campus housing cost is $6,600.

Hickory students would pay the same tuitions and other fees as those at the Boone campus. Current tuition and fees total a little more than $8,100 per year, according to the university website.

The Hickory Campus web page features a long list of majors offered at the Hickory Campus in fields ranging from communications, political science and criminal justice to business, health and education.

The university is in the process of upgrading the building to prepare for the arrival of students, faculty and staff.

In December, Associate Vice Chancellor of Facilities Management Nick Katers said, “the most visible (changes) are the new branded signs on the building and the resurfacing of the parking lots.”

He added: “University facilities and IT staff are currently working to clean and rewire the building so it can support the student experience next fall. Very soon we will be soliciting for a roofing contractor to replace the entire roof of the building.”