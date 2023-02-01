 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
APPALACHIAN STATE

App State announces dates for info sessions, open houses at Hickory campus

  • Updated
011523-hdr-news-appstate-p1.jpg

Appalachian State University is preparing to open its campus in Hickory this fall. A sign noting the university’s presence in the city has been placed along U.S. Highway 321.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Appalachian State University will be hosting a series of events at its Hickory campus in the coming months to allow prospective students to learn more about the new campus.

The university lists four upcoming events on Feb. 18, Feb. 28, March 21 and April 22.

The events are described as opportunities “to learn more about admissions, majors, classes and on-site student support services at App State’s Hickory campus.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the website included registration links for the Feb. 28, March 21 and April 22 events.

App State is moving forward with its plans to open the campus to students this fall. The university will have an initial capacity of 500 students.

The admission period to the Hickory campus is open on a rolling basis through August. Staff are also on hand at the Hickory campus building located at 800 17th St. NW to help prospective students navigate the application process.

The Hickory campus is awaiting accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which the university expects to receive by this summer, according to the website.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Upcoming App State Hickory Events

Open Houses

Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. - noon 

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Informational Sessions

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21, 5:30-7 p.m.

All events are at the App State Hickory Campus located at 800 17th St. NW in Hickory. To register for the events and to learn more about the App State Hickory Campus, visit appstate.edu/hickory.

