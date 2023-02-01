App State announces dates for info sessions, open houses at Hickory campus

Appalachian State University will be hosting a series of events at its Hickory campus in the coming months to allow prospective students to learn more about the new campus.

The university lists four upcoming events on Feb. 18, Feb. 28, March 21 and April 22.

The events are described as opportunities “to learn more about admissions, majors, classes and on-site student support services at App State’s Hickory campus.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the website included registration links for the Feb. 28, March 21 and April 22 events.

App State is moving forward with its plans to open the campus to students this fall. The university will have an initial capacity of 500 students.

The admission period to the Hickory campus is open on a rolling basis through August. Staff are also on hand at the Hickory campus building located at 800 17th St. NW to help prospective students navigate the application process.

The Hickory campus is awaiting accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, which the university expects to receive by this summer, according to the website.