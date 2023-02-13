Appalachian State University has announced a new scholarship for students enrolling at the university’s Hickory campus.

The Hickory First scholarship would provide $2,000 to first-year and transfer students at the Hickory campus, which is scheduled to open in time for the fall semester, according to a recent update from App State Chancellor Sheri Everts which was posted to the university website.

The university is offering the scholarship to the first 500 students who are academically eligible and who enroll at the Hickory campus. The university has previously said the new campus will have a total capacity of 500 students when it opens.

Additional information and updates about the Hickory campus can be found by visiting appstate.edu/hickory.

The university will hold two info sessions on Feb. 28 and March 21 and an open house on April 22.

The university has also listed an event for Saturday, but university News and Media Relations Director Anna Oakes said that event will be geared more toward alumni.

“While we will have some admissions staff on hand to provide info for anyone interested, it's more of an alumni engagement event being held in conjunction with the App State baseball game at the Crawdads stadium,” Oakes said.

App State is scheduled to face Queens University of Charlotte at 1 p.m. that day, according to the Hickory Crawdads website.

The university also has staff at the campus building located at 800 17th St. NW to assist with admissions questions between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. The university is accepting applications on a rolling basis through August.