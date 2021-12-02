 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All school boards will meet Monday night
0 Comments
alert top story

All school boards will meet Monday night

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

All three school boards in Catawba County will meet on Monday night and pandemic mask policies will again top the agendas.

The seven-member board of education for Catawba County Schools could not reach consensus on the issue in October or November. In both instances, a member of the board was absent. Those in attendance voted 3-3 on a motion to move to optional masks as well as a motion to continue with required masking.

The board will again take up the issue on Monday. The school board agenda has time set aside for public comment. Parents gathered to protest the board’s mask requirement at the October meeting.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The school boards for Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools will also discuss masks. At the Newton-Conover board’s Nov. 16 meeting, the board unanimously decided to allow optional masking starting Jan. 3. Newton-Conover City Schools is the first district to vote to return to an optional policy. The board is also scheduled to discuss the Test to Stay research study by the ABC Science Collaborative with Superintendent Aron Gabriel and Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley.

Two new members, Amanda McGuire and Keyhisa Hannah, will be sworn in at the Hickory board meeting. COVID-19 updates will be provided by Director of Student Services Angela Simmons. Hickory Public Schools also has time for public comments, according to the agenda.

Catawba County Schools Board of Education will meet in the administrative building, 2285 N. Anderson Ave., in Newton, at 5:30 p.m.

Hickory Public Schools Board of Education will meet in the Northview Middle School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education will meet in its board room, 605 N. Ashe Ave., in Newton, at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB owners lock out players, 1st time in 26 years

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert