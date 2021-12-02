All school boards will meet Monday night

All three school boards in Catawba County will meet on Monday night and pandemic mask policies will again top the agendas.

The seven-member board of education for Catawba County Schools could not reach consensus on the issue in October or November. In both instances, a member of the board was absent. Those in attendance voted 3-3 on a motion to move to optional masks as well as a motion to continue with required masking.

The board will again take up the issue on Monday. The school board agenda has time set aside for public comment. Parents gathered to protest the board’s mask requirement at the October meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school boards for Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools will also discuss masks. At the Newton-Conover board’s Nov. 16 meeting, the board unanimously decided to allow optional masking starting Jan. 3. Newton-Conover City Schools is the first district to vote to return to an optional policy. The board is also scheduled to discuss the Test to Stay research study by the ABC Science Collaborative with Superintendent Aron Gabriel and Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley.