Alexander County shares back-to-school plans

Alexander County Schools revealed more of their plans for re-entry during a Board of Education meeting this week, according to a press release from the school district.
During the meeting, Associate Superintendent Betsy Curry presented an update on the school system's virtual academy. She reported enrollment for kindergarten through fifth grade is 278, sixth grade through eighth grade is 132, and the high school is 140 for a total of 550 students.
The virtual academy is at capacity in many of the elementary grades, and a waiting list has been started, the release stated. If the waiting list continues to grow, the district may add teachers, allowing the virtual academy to take on the additional students.
Curry highlighted the Return to Learn website and the links that provide updated information regarding Plan B operations and the virtual academy. The academy is a semester-long commitment.
According to the district’s Return to Learn webpage, which can be found through a link on the district’s primary website, the district has decided students may attend school for face-to-face instruction for two days each week with three days of remote-learning instruction.
“Staff have been working around the clock to ensure that we are ready to go, but despite our best efforts, there is still work to be done,” Curry said in the release. “... Communication due to the number of students dropping or adding has been difficult. Many questions have yet to be answered or perhaps even asked. We appreciate the patience and support of the community as we do our best to make this work for our children. A team interviewed candidates for the virtual academy coordinator, and we plan to seek early approval from the board tonight. One of the first jobs of the coordinator will be to develop a handbook while supporting staff.”
Transportation Director John McCurdy announced the school system will use 44 yellow school buses. Transportation is equipping each bus with a supply bag that includes a handheld thermometer, extra batteries, gloves, hand sanitizer, extra facemasks, and a safety vest for the monitor, according to the release.
He reported that most schools have secured needed drivers and monitors. With a monitor on the bus, the driver’s only job will be driving the bus. Monitors will be taking temperatures at the bus stops. If a child has a temperature of 100.4 or higher, and an adult is at the bus stop or the student’s home, the student will return home. If an adult is not at the stop or home, the student will be seated in an assigned seat and will go to the isolation room at school until a parent can arrive.
Parents will be required to complete an attestation form per student each semester, agreeing to monitor their child’s temperature and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
School Nutrition Director Kathy Caudle indicated that child nutrition is serving meals under the summer foods program that serves children 18 and younger free meals through the end of August.
As meals are picked up, staff members at the sites are offering free and reduced-cost meal applications. Applications can also be found on the district website under the box labeled Meals and Nutrition. Caudle reported that 1,100 students are direct certified, meaning they have been certified to receive free or reduced-cost meals without the application.
On Sept. 1, the school system will return to its normal lunch protocol.
Caudle said that she was requesting to use school buses for meal deliveries during the school year. Bus deliveries are for Mondays and Wednesdays for remote or virtual students. The delivered meals will cover the three days that they are not in school. Parents will still have the option to pick up meals daily at the middle schools and the high school. Students will be required to have student IDs to get meals. While in school, students will have one meal option daily. The onsite meals may differ from the delivered meals.
The school system is already monitoring temperatures of staff and will continue to do so for staff and students daily, according to the release. For the safety of school staff and students, visitors will not be allowed in the buildings with some exceptions, such as service workers and required persons. The school system is contracting six Certified Nursing Assistants to assist in the schools providing medical personnel at each school site. Anyone entering school buildings will have their temperature taken. If it is 100.4 or higher, they will report to the isolation room for additional monitoring.
Students receiving services through the Exceptional Children Department will have IEPs updated as soon as feasible to reflect the two in-school instruction days per week. A contingency IEP will also be created in the event the school system has to revert to Plan C — full remote learning.
School Maintenance Director Chris Campbell reported on supplies distributed to the schools for classroom use, including hand sanitizer, gloves and masks. He indicated additional disposable masks have been ordered. He stated that he began ordering paper towels, toilet paper, sanitizing chemicals early in the pandemic, and the system should have adequate stock.
Custodians will clean classrooms on Wednesdays, and contractors will be using electrostatic sprayers and deep cleaning before the return of students on Monday mornings.
The school year will begin on Aug. 17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!