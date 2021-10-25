Alexander Central takes extra precautious against potential threat

Students at Alexander Central High School and Alexander Early College were part of a Snapchat conversation about potential school shootings over the weekend.

Those conversations led school officials to have additional police present on campus today, according to a social media post from Alexander Central High School's Principal Gordon Palmer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School administration were made aware of the potential threat around 7 p.m. Sunday.

"We worked with the our local law enforcement to investigate these rumors, talk to students, and conducted home visits to make sure that we are safe to attend school tomorrow," Palmer said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.