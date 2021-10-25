 Skip to main content
Alexander Central takes extra precautious against potential threat
  • Updated
Students at Alexander Central High School and Alexander Early College were part of a Snapchat conversation about potential school shootings over the weekend.

Those conversations led school officials to have additional police present on campus today, according to a social media post from Alexander Central High School's Principal Gordon Palmer.

School administration were made aware of the potential threat around 7 p.m. Sunday.

"We worked with the our local law enforcement to investigate these rumors, talk to students, and conducted home visits to make sure that we are safe to attend school tomorrow," Palmer said.

