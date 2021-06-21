Alexander Central rocketry team did not blast off in Texas finals; teacher says students handled mishap at national finals with maturity

A student team from Alexander Central High School recently traveled to Rockdale, Texas to compete in The American Rocketry Challenge. The team was one of 100 national finalists and Alexander Central was one of four North Carolina schools to compete.
This year’s challenge required teams to carry a payload of one raw egg to 775 feet within 39-42 seconds, and then to 825 feet within 41-44 seconds at the national finals. Unfortunately, the Alexander Central rocket was damaged on the first flight which caused the team to be disqualified.
“During the first flight the Kevlar cord that keeps the two parts together on the descent broke. This caused a disqualification and made it impossible for us to score well,” said teacher Chris McCollum. “It was nothing the students did and the other aspects of the flight looked great but it happens.”
Even though the team experienced a mishap, McCollum said they handled it with grace. “The students were amazing in the way they handled this tragic accident,” he said. “They even went as far as to see if another team needed help, because a parent thought they had left a part they needed at home. They are great young men and did a great job.”
The team’s qualifying flight was a different story. Before competing in the national finals, each team across the country was tasked with flying their rocket to 800 feet with a flight time between 40-45 seconds with an egg passenger that must return to the ground unharmed.
McCollum explained that the scoring is similar to golf. “For every foot away from the specified height, and for every second away from the given time, a penalty point is added to the score. Thus a perfect flight would have a score of zero,” he said.
The best two out of three flights were added together during the qualifying round for each TARC team. “The Alexander Central team had two spectacular flights; one with five penalty points and a second of three points to give them a total qualifying score of only eight points! A score that in past years would place them in the top 20% of the competition,” McCollum explained.
Team members included four seniors, Austin Sink, Drake Dessecker, Brevan McAlpin, Culver Holland; and one junior, Hunter Jamison. With the exception of Holland, all students have been competing in the rocketry competition as a team since middle school. This team also qualified for the national finals when they were in eighth grade.
