Alexander Central rocketry team did not blast off in Texas finals; teacher says students handled mishap at national finals with maturity

A student team from Alexander Central High School recently traveled to Rockdale, Texas to compete in The American Rocketry Challenge. The team was one of 100 national finalists and Alexander Central was one of four North Carolina schools to compete.

This year’s challenge required teams to carry a payload of one raw egg to 775 feet within 39-42 seconds, and then to 825 feet within 41-44 seconds at the national finals. Unfortunately, the Alexander Central rocket was damaged on the first flight which caused the team to be disqualified.

“During the first flight the Kevlar cord that keeps the two parts together on the descent broke. This caused a disqualification and made it impossible for us to score well,” said teacher Chris McCollum. “It was nothing the students did and the other aspects of the flight looked great but it happens.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even though the team experienced a mishap, McCollum said they handled it with grace. “The students were amazing in the way they handled this tragic accident,” he said. “They even went as far as to see if another team needed help, because a parent thought they had left a part they needed at home. They are great young men and did a great job.”