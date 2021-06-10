Alexander Central High School students to compete in American Rocketry Challenge

A student team from Alexander Central High School is one of 100 national finalists and one of four North Carolina high schools in the American Rocketry Challenge.

The American Rocketry Challenge is the Aerospace Industry Association’s flagship program designed to encourage students to pursue study and careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), according to a news release from the association.

More than 600 teams submitted scores to be considered for the 2021 national finals. The 100 teams from 27 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be competing for $100,000 in prizes and the title of National Champion, according to the release.

The Alexander Central team will travel to Rockdale, Texas, to compete in the challenge on June 12. Led by teacher Chris McCollum, the team includes Brevan McAlpin, Drake Dessecker, Austin Sink, Hunter Jamison and Culver Holland.

This year’s challenge requires teams to safely carry a payload of one raw egg to three altitude and time goals. With their first flight goal and qualification flights already completed, teams must fly to 775 feet within 39-42 seconds and then to 825 feet within 41-44 seconds at the national finals, according to the release.

“In a year full of extraordinary challenges, teamwork and determination propelled these talented rocketeers to qualify for the National Finals,” said Eric Fanning, Aerospace Industry Association president and CEO. “While the American Rocketry Challenge may look different this year, it continues to be a bright spark of inspiration for future STEM leaders and the aerospace and defense industry.”