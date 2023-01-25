Agreement guarantees qualified CVCC students in Hickory admission to Western Carolina University

The criteria

In order to participate in the Catamount Connection Program, students must meet the following criteria:

• Being a currently enrolled student at CVCC in a degree-seeking capacity;

• Submit WCU application for admission and records by WCU deadlines;

• Submit application fee or waiver and fulfill all commitment action steps;

• Be in good standing at CVCC and other institutions attended;

• Demonstrate good citizenship and conduct;

• Earn and maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.50 at CVCC and a minimum GPA of 2.20 in their most recent term;

• Earn an associate’s degree from CVCC in a college transfer program or in an applied program for which an articulation agreement exists;

• And enroll at WCU within one academic year, within the next two regular terms [fall/spring semesters] of completion of the associate’s degree.