Agreement guarantees qualified CVCC students in Hickory admission to Western Carolina University

Catawba Valley Community College students will soon be guaranteed admission to Western Carolina University after a memorandum of understanding was signed Wednesday by WCU Chancellor Kelli R. Brown and CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw.
The memorandum is part of the Catamount Connection Program, which was designed to create a direct pathway for community colleges into WCU for an affordable four-year degree.
“I’m extremely excited for the memorandum of understanding that we are signing with Western Carolina University,” Hinshaw said. “This gives a wonderful pathway for the students who move through our system into the university setting.”
Brown said she is committed to ensuring the viability of WCU for CVCC graduates.
“I, personally, am a community college graduate,” Brown said. “So, I feel very strongly about having strong articulation. This program gives (a) student like myself the ability to see accessibility to a four-year university.”
Hinshaw also recognized the regional impact of the program. “It really shows our citizenry here in western North Carolina that there are pathways,” Hinshaw said. “I think it’s a mutually beneficial agreement that will boost success in our region and community through the success of our students.”