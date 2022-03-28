After-school program provides extra educational support to students

A free after-school learning program for South Newton Elementary School students recently opened. The program gives students access to tutors, educational tools and provides meals every day.

The Ascension Youth Center, run by In My Father’s House Community Support Services Network, opened at the beginning of January.

The goal of the center is to give students extra support outside of school to help with homework and to tutor students in areas where they struggle the most, as well as provide a space for students to play and socialize, Tina McDowell, program director for In My Father’s House, said. For now, the class size has been capped at around 25 students, until the center can get more volunteers, she said.

McDowell is a retired exceptional children’s teacher with 20 years of teaching under her belt. Her favorite part about helping at the youth center is seeing the kids improve, she said. Some of them would have difficulty settling down when they first started coming to the center, but now they are eager to do the activities.

The students’ manners and attitudes have improved since starting the program, Ivey Robinson, CEO of In My Father’s House, said. The students say “please” and “thank you,” help each other out and respect each other’s space.

South Newton Assistant Principal Erin Sims and the school guidance counselor suggested students for the center based on behavioral and academic struggles. Sims said she has seen improvements emotionally, socially and academically in students who participate in the program.

“After COVID hit, there were a lot of kids who were behind and that’s nationwide,” Sims said. “I want the community in the schools. I think it’s important especially in our area. We are a Title I school. A lot of our families are underserved. I think it’s a huge help to us and I love it that we just bus them (the students) there and they (the center) take care of the rest.”

At the center, students are divided into study groups based on age and what areas they need help in. Once the students finish their homework and lessons, they get to enjoy some free time. The center has an exercise mat in the floor where students can do gymnastics, a pool table, computers with educational games, basketball hoops, an art station and a stage. There is a kitchen in the back where meals and snacks are prepared for the kids.

Fifth graders Allyson Davis and Andrea Gonzalez said they love going to the center after school. McDowell has helped them improve their grades in math, specifically with multiplication, they said. Along with academic help, the girls said they have learned proper manners and how to control their emotions and stay calm in stressful situations.

Yontina Baldwin’s children were attending a different day care until the school told her about the Ascension Youth Center. Baldwin is a single mother with a full-time job. She said at the day care her kids previously attended they were not getting the extra one-on-one help they needed.

“I needed someone to help with their homework, and then we were introduced to them (the center),” Baldwin said. “It is a blessing for us to have.”

