Additional $22 million granted for Newton-Conover High School renovations

An additional $22 million has been granted for construction and renovation plans for Newton-Conover High School. The Newton-Conover school district already has $20 million in grants and local funding for the project from state and local governments.

Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel announced the additional grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction during a work session for the district’s school board on Monday. The district is working with Little Diversified Architectural Consulting group to complete the project. Little is based out of Charlotte and has worked on numerous construction projects for schools, hospitals, colleges and more, according to the group’s website.

The original plan from 2020 for the construction project was to replace the two-story 1964 main building where the majority of the school’s classes are held. Since that time, the board sought more money to address other needs at the school, Newton-Conover City Schools Director of Human Resources John Robinson said in an email.

At a board meeting in September 2021, Little presented four layout options for the construction project. The layouts featured a multipurpose room, career and technical education rooms, a carpentry shop and spaces for the band and chorus, in addition to a new two-story educational building.

“Looking forward to working on this project with (Little) and building a school that is not only well needed,” school board chair Robbie Gonzales said, “but that our teachers, our staff, students and community very much deserve. We are excited to get this project started and build a school we can all be proud of.”

The project has been in the making since the district’s request for the first grant of $10 million in November 2020. Catawba County put $10 million toward the project as match for the grant.

The additional $22 million allows the project to improve more of the school.

“Had we put a shovel in the ground to start the project, we would have been ineligible for the second grant,” Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel said. “That’s another piece to the puzzle as to why we waited.”

Tom Balke, a representative from Little, said the next steps are to have informational meetings with faculty, students and community members to go over the plans, listen to suggestions and make sure all needs are being met. Balke estimated an overview of the entire project will be ready for the school board to review in July or August.

“I think this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make Newton-Conover High School the jewel of Catawba County,” school board member Tim Hayes said. “We need to do it correctly. Not rush everything, but be sure we have walked every avenue.”

