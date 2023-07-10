For some Latino students, attending college is just an idea. Time spent on a college campus brings that idea to life.

“Research has shown us that getting students on a college campus is really crucial to their success in applying (to) and attending college for a lot of students and families,” Catawba’ County's Juntos 4-H Program Coordinator Holly Ellwanger said. “The idea of college is just an idea. It's not an experience they've had; it's not something they really know about. So, it's really important for our students to get on a college campus and know ‘I belong here. There’s something for me here.’”

She shared the story of student Eirvin De La Cruz-Cardenas.

After visiting N.C. State University’s campus for a week-long program through the Juntos Summer Academy last year, De La Cruz-Cardenas cemented his desire to attend the school.

He applied last fall.

As a member of the Juntos 4-H Program, De La Cruz-Cardenas and other Latino students in grades 8-12 have the opportunity to attend the Summer Academy and learn about a variety of topics in a college environment with the intention of preparing students for higher education.

Although his decision was deferred to this spring, De La Cruz-Cardenas received the final ruling on his admission while attending the National Juntos Convening in Oregon, an annual gathering of Juntos organizations from across the nation. That's where the initial deferment transformed into confetti and the “yes” he had been waiting for.

Ellwanger said this was a moment that exemplifies the goal of the program — to support local Latino students and guarantee that they graduate from high school with a plan that reflects their dreams and aspirations.

“I’ve had a lot of moments with students where I found out later that their dreams were realized, but I’ve never been there for that (exact) moment,” she said. “Being able to be there for that moment was really powerful.”

Juntos, the Spanish word for “together,” collaborates with community partners such as Catawba County Cooperative Extension and Catawba County Schools to provide Latino students and parents the resources to keep students in school while helping them reach higher education.

This year, Catawba’s Juntos chapter sent 19 students from the area to join more than 100 high school students across North Carolina for the annual Summer Academy experience from June 13-17.

Giselle Hernandez, a current rising senior at St. Stephens High School, has been a member of Juntos since middle school. She attended this year’s Summer Academy on the N.C. State campus. She said her favorite memories are centered on meeting new people through the organization.

“My favorite thing about the academy is the college fair,” she said. “Since I’m a rising senior, it’s really helped me to learn about different colleges and to talk to people from those colleges. It’s been very helpful to (learn) not only about the things that N.C. State has to offer, but also other universities and how we can get there.”

The Summer Academy also connected Hernandez to other opportunities such as a STEM camp in Tennessee that she will attend later this summer.

Aliah Escamilla is a rising sophomore at Discovery High School. She said the Summer Academy taught her how to build a resume and how to highlight her volunteer work in applications. Escamilla hopes to pursue engineering in college, a dream she’s had since fifth grade because she was involved in a robotics program for four years.

Ellwanger said that Juntos program has grown since its founding in 2016. In the program’s first year, Juntos served about 30 students and had only one senior. Now, the 4-H program serves more than 100 students primarily from St. Stephens High School, Arndt Middle School and Challenger Early College. Eighteen students graduated earlier this summer.

In addition to helping students, Juntos works closely with parents and families to make sure that language barriers do not hinder their ability to navigate the college application process with their children as well as any information that the chapter shares with its members.

“This program works because the families want it,” Ellwanger said. “They're putting in the work, and they're putting in the effort. We're just here answering their questions and trying to meet their needs, but they're the ones doing the hard work.”