ACAP will present caregiver symposium

HICKORY — ACAP (Adult Children of Aging Parents) presents "Welcome to My World: The Challenges of Dementia Caregiving” on Friday, Oct. 30, from 1-3:45 p.m.

The free symposium will be offered via Zoom. Teepa Snow, world-renowned dementia expert and educator, is the program presenter. Registration is required, and space is limited. Interested persons may register at tinyurl.com/acapnow.

The program is a collaborative offering of ACAPcommunity and local ACAP chapters in North Carolina (Hickory, Statesville, Winston-Salem and Guilford County) and Pennsylvania (Centre County).

The symposium is open to anyone interested in learning more about dementia, personally or professionally, without regard to location. Attendees will gain an overview of dementia and its various forms and learn about the physiology of brain changes, recent research findings, pharmacological advances, and specific tips for interacting with and caring for a loved one or client with dementia.