A look at the past 20 years: How has technology changed education?

Marty Sharpe was hard at work when a package arrived at his office. It was a stolen Catawba County Schools Chromebook that had been recovered in Virginia.

“It was found in Fredericksburg, Virginia, in the middle of a street,” Sharpe said. He’s the Chief Technology Officer at Catawba County Schools. He's worked for the school system since 1999.

“This is just one reason we pushed for Chromebooks for all staff and students, as we can lock them remotely with a message that it was reported stolen or missing with our address,” Sharpe explained. This is one example of how county schools have been proactive about the use of technology in their district.

When Sharpe began working in the Catawba County Schools Technology Department, they were on the cutting-edge. “When I first started in the department as the Instructional Technology Facilitator, it was under Terry Bledsoe. Terry was the CTO — he actually started this department,” he explained. “He was pretty much a visionary in the state. Not just with the technology piece — that existed in the ‘80s — but he started this thought of integration of technology.”

In other words, Sharpe said Bledsoe didn’t want to simply put devices into teachers' hands; he was interested in training staff to use technology in the classroom.