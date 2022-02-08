$72 million dollars providing support for schools

Hickory Public Schools received more than $14 million in federal funding and has spent approximately $3.5 million. Approximately $9 million has yet to be allocated, the district said. “We are trying to be very intentional in the way we spend ESSER funds,” Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor said in an email. “We want to make sure we use the funds in the most effective way possible in order to bring about the most significant impact. We do not want to simply “throw” these funds at things or programs without fully understanding our needs and researching our options.”