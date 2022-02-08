$72 million dollars providing support for schools

The three school districts in Catawba County have been allotted around $72 million in federal and state COVID-19 relief funds since 2020.
This total includes the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER I, II and III), the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund (GEER I and II) and the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).
Catawba County Schools received more than $49 million.
Catawba County Schools used ESSER I dollars for instructional technology facilitators, curriculum facilitators, technology engineers and Chromebooks. The plan for ESSER II includes mental health services, facility repairs and improvements, instructional resources to address learning loss and summer learning. ESSER III plans include summer learning, educational technology and Online Catawba, the district said.
Hickory Public Schools received more than $14 million in federal funding and has spent approximately $3.5 million. Approximately $9 million has yet to be allocated, the district said. “We are trying to be very intentional in the way we spend ESSER funds,” Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor said in an email. “We want to make sure we use the funds in the most effective way possible in order to bring about the most significant impact. We do not want to simply “throw” these funds at things or programs without fully understanding our needs and researching our options.”
Hickory Public Schools used the funds to pay for additional positions including full-time substitute teachers and behavior support positions. The funds were used to purchase technology devices to supplement existing devices in grades kindergarten through fifth and software related to the new technology purchases, the district said.
Newton-Conover City Schools received $8.6 million in funding through ESSER I, ESSER II and ESSER III. The district has spent $854,000 to combat learning loss, around $100,000 on digital subscriptions for programs such as Canvas and Zoom and more than $600,000 on bonuses for staff members.
Plans for the remainder of the allotment include reading and math programs for kindergarten through eighth grade, staff development, an instructional coach for Newton-Conover Middle School, five teachers in various subjects and two interventionists. Newton-Conover City Schools are also planning school improvements that include picnic tables, learning areas, touchless faucets and soap dispensers, air filters and coil cleaning. Relief dollars are also earmarked for Chromebooks, online instructional tools, tutoring and summer learning, the district said.
The amount each district received was based on the number of students enrolled in the district. The districts have until the end of 2022 to spend ESSER I, the end of 2023 to spend ESSER II and the end of 2024 to spend ESSER III, according to Catawba County Schools’ financial plan.
The funds are intended to aid with the responses to COVID-19 and to prepare for the possibility of future issues. The criteria is broad with the exceptions of an unspecified portion of ESSER II being used to address summer learning and 20% of ESSER III being used to address learning loss, according to Catawba County Schools’ financial plan.
In the fall of 2021, all three district school boards approved using the funds to provide retention bonuses to all full-time and part-time staff members through two installments. Staff members in all three districts received the first half of the bonuses prior to the end of 2021. Hickory Public Schools and Catawba County Schools will pay the second half in May. Newton-Conover City Schools will pay the second half in September.