Architects presented plans on Monday about the $50 million renovation of Newton-Conover High School. The renovation is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Details of the renovation were featured in Monday's meeting of the board of education for Newton-Conover City Schools. The meeting was held in the high school's gym. Architects from Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, a company based in Charlotte, were on hand to answer questions.

Construction will take place in two phases, starting with demolition and replacement of the current two-story academic wing, according to Superintendent Aron Gabriel. Then, the rest of the high school will be heavily renovated to modernize the facilities and give the campus a more collegiate feel, said Chairman Maj. Tim Hayes. In the second phase, a band room and auditorium will be built.

“We realize that the year 2027, for the completion, you’re thinking, ‘Wow, that’s a long time away,’” Hayes said. “But you have to understand, this phasing has to happen because we have to live in this space at the same time we’re building a new space, so it’s going to take a little time.”

Demolition of the high school's two-story academic wing is expected to begin later this year. The academic wing, which contains the majority of the school’s classrooms, is 60 years old and it shows, Hayes said.

“There are significant issues that make teaching and learning more difficult. (For) example, a classroom recently registered 101 degrees (Fahrenheit) in that building. Just a couple of weeks ago, driving by, you could see box fans in some of the windows,” Hayes said.

The two-story building’s bottom floor will feature a new competition gymnasium and a state-of-the-art weight-lifting and fitness facility, Gabriel said.

Little Diversified Architecture’s Tom Balke, who specializes in designing educational facilities, broke down the phases of construction during the presentation. Most of 2023 will be spent finalizing designs and obtaining permits. Later in the year, demolition and construction on the academic wing begins. The new academic wing should be complete and ready for students by August 2025, Balke said. Renovations on existing buildings will span from mid-2025 to the end of the year. Demolition and construction for the new band room and auditorium will begin in early 2026 and should be complete by mid-2027.

This project has been years in the making, Hayes said. He noted the first discussions about renovation began around 2010 under former Superintendent Barry Redmond. The high school renovation began as a smaller project and gradually grew into a school-wide renovation, Hayes said.

“We’re very pleased with what Little has designed for us, and we look forward to the future,” Hayes said.