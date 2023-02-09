After a month of shipment delays, Hickory Public Schools is implementing the first of its new weapons detection systems.

There are 19 total and will be placed in every school in the district, Superintendent Bryan Taylor said. The detectors cost $350,000.

Wednesday morning, Hickory High School employees received training to acquaint them with the lightweight, portable detectors. The detectors are two towers that stand approximately 6 feet tall. The towers have lights on top that turn red when a weapon is detected.

The weapons detection systems are programmed to detect shapes of weaponry and quantities of certain materials that could amount to a concealed weapon. They are not standard metal detectors but are capable of detecting metal.

For the next two weeks, there will be trial runs with the detectors so school staffs can learn to operate the new gear, Taylor said. He added that the detectors would be fully operational starting Feb. 20. From that day forward, all middle and high school students, staff and visitors will pass through them before entering any school in the district.

Taylor said Wednesday he is pleased the detectors are now on-site. He added that information on the detectors is available on the district’s website so parents and students know what to expect.

In a letter to parents in December, Taylor explained why the district chose to upgrade security.

“First, school shootings and other mass shootings continue to occur across our country,” Taylor said in the letter. “Second, this step is being taken in response to the acts of violence that have taken place in our community that involve young people.”

District Director of Student Services Angela Simmons said the detectors will be placed outside of some schools, so that an individual cannot enter the building until they have cleared the detectors.

In schools where that is not an option due to the school layout, Simmons said individuals entering the building will still have no access to school hallways until they clear the detectors. Instead, they will enter the building and stay within a security vestibule until it is determined they are unarmed.

If there is ever an active shooter situation, Simmons said school resource officers will be called immediately. Hickory Arts & Magnet High School Officer Michael Ollis said SROs have a response time of two or three minutes, depending on the situation.