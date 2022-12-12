$350,000 in metal detectors to be added to Hickory schools during holiday break, superintendent says

Over Christmas break, 19 new weapons detection systems are expected to be delivered and installed in the Hickory Public Schools district. The systems will be operational when students return from break, Superintendent Bryan Taylor said.

All nine schools in the district will have the systems installed, Taylor said. There are two planned for each elementary school, two for each middle school, two at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School and three at Hickory High School.

Taylor said in a letter to parents that there are several reasons for the decision.

“First, school shootings and other mass shootings continue to occur across our country,” Taylor said in the letter. “Second, this step is being taken in response to the acts of violence that have taken place in our community that involve young people.”

In an interview, Taylor added that the advanced metal detectors are a proactive step towards protecting students.

“It’s a large investment in our students, our staff and our families,” Taylor said in the interview. “I am personally meeting every staff in our district to talk about this and give them a chance to ask any questions. I made the comment (at a presentation) that, from my perspective, doing nothing is not an option. We have to do something to make our schools as safe as they can possibly be.”

The schools will be equipped with lightweight, portable towers programmed to scan for metals and shapes associated with weapons, Taylor said. The towers are easy to move and set up by design.

“Our plan calls for all adults (staff and visitors) to pass through the detection systems prior to entering our elementary schools,” Taylor said in the letter. “Our plan also calls for everyone (students, staff and visitors) to pass through the detection systems every day prior to entering our middle and high schools.”

These detectors are faster than traditional metal detectors and do not require the individual passing through to empty their pockets, Taylor said in the interview. If an individual is entering with a laptop, they will be asked to hold it in front of them as they pass through.

If something is detected, Taylor said the lights will flash red and the person will undergo additional scanning with wand metal detectors.

Taylor said the detectors will cost the school system approximately $350,000. He said the amount will be covered by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.