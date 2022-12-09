27 employees laid off; dip in enrollment blamed; Hinshaw answers questions about Hickory college's cuts

Catawba Valley Community College laid off 27 employees in the past week, due to what school officials said is decreased enrollment and a budget shortfall.

President Garrett Hinshaw said the community college had to decrease its budget by $1.3 million and the layoffs helped the school reach that goal.

Meanwhile, CVCC’s four highest-paid employees are also among the top nine highest-earning public employees in Catawba County, according to salary data supplied by CVCC and local governments. In 2022, the combined raises for CVCC’s top four earners was nearly $66,000, including a $20,628 raise for Hinshaw.

In the 2020-21 fiscal year, CVCC budgeted for 4,516 full-time students, which was based on a two-year average, according to enrollment records. The actual number of full-time students was 4,125, which was a sharp decline from 4,907 in 2019-20.

The Hickory Daily Record followed up with additional questions for Hinshaw. Here are his answers.

How many employees were laid off? How many were full-time? How many were part-time?

27 full-time employees were impacted by the reduction in force across most departments at the college, which represents approximately 8% of our full-time workforce. This did not impact part-time employees, as we had already adjusted part-time budgets earlier in 2022.

What was the role/function of the positions that were eliminated? Why were these chosen for cuts?

Most of the reductions were in staff and administrative roles. We used a variety of factors to determine where these required reductions would occur. We considered first and foremost limiting the direct impact on students and instructional programs or services. We also considered our ability to absorb these responsibilities through organizational modifications.

How many of the laid-off employees are faculty? How many are staff?

There were six faculty and 21 staff members that were impacted by the reduction in force.

How many teachers will you have as of Jan. 1?

We will have 147 full-time faculty and hundreds of adjunct faculty as of Jan. 1.

A press release said that volleyball and cross country would be suspended until further notice, along with other extracurricular programs. What are the other programs?

We also reduced our SkillsUSA program by 50% and are evaluating our ability to financially support all extracurricular programs such as athletics in the future. State funds cannot be used to support these types of programs unlike these programs at North Carolina’s universities. Community colleges do not keep our tuition in North Carolina as it is reverted back to the state’s general fund and our student fees are capped by our North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges at $35 per student per semester, also unlike our university partners.

Our challenges in continuing the level of commitment to provide a strong college environment are many, but we will seek creative and innovative solutions to assure that our students’ experiences here are focused on quality.

Do you anticipate more faculty and staff cuts in the future?

These reductions were necessary to balance our state budget for this fiscal year, and we have achieved that goal as required by North Carolina statute. We are dependent on the North Carolina General Assembly for our funding, and we are hopeful that North Carolina’s community colleges will be a high priority in this year’s long session in order to allow us to meet the needs of our region without further reductions.

How much money will you save by reducing your employees?

In order to balance this year’s state budget, our target reduction was $1.32 million. The reduction in force met the target for this fiscal year.

In the press release, it mentions the need to “replenish reserves depleted during the pandemic.” What reserves are you referring to? What is a dollar figure on the amount of reserves used during the pandemic? How much does the college currently have in reserves?

The college has reserves to cover emergencies or unexpected expenses for operations. During the pandemic, we expended $3.5 million from our reserves to maintain our current levels of operations and services to students. CVCC’s current reserve budget is $4 million.

What do you attribute the decline in enrollment to?

The enrollment decline in higher education is occurring on a national scale. Many variables impact enrollment at community colleges. The obvious impact that is being felt throughout our economy was the pandemic. Historically, when unemployment rates are low, enrollments decline because most people are working rather than pursuing additional higher education credentials, which is a good thing, but directly impacts our colleges and universities. Based on the latest census data, the population in our region has decreased, thus impacting the number of individuals seeking higher education.