24 books challenged for review by Catawba County Schools

Twenty-four books available in school libraries will be reviewed, including works by authors Toni Morrison and Margaret Atwood, after challenges were submitted to Catawba County Schools on Friday by an elementary school parent.

Michelle Teague asked for the books to be reviewed for inappropriate content. The topic of what is appropriate reading material for students has been mentioned in public comments during several school board meetings in the past school year.

An eight-person committee will review the books. The committee will have 15 business days to review each book individually, school board attorney Crystal Davis said on Monday. The committee will determine if the books are age appropriate, the extent to which the books support the curriculum, weigh the merits of the books and decide if the books should be removed, Davis said.

It is not required that the committee reads each book, but Davis suggested each book be read in order for the committee to be thorough and fully understand the themes and purposes of the books. It is estimated the committee will need until at least the end of the school year to review all of the books, Davis said.

Parent Shawanna White spoke during public comments at the school board meeting on Monday. She spoke against the banning of specific books.

“We must remember this is a public school system. We are here to educate not just our children, but all children,” White said. “It is our job to raise and prepare the next generation to do better than us. That should be a common goal for a better and improved North Carolina and for our thriving and successful children.”

If parents object to material in a certain book, they can request to have their students read alternate books for assignments, White said. She reiterated that education is for all students, not just one student.

“The North Carolina School Library Media Association acknowledges that not every book is for every reader,” White said. “Parents have a right to determine what is best for their children in setting restrictions and reading parameters. However, no individual or group has the right to make decisions for all children.”

The district has a red flag policy, which allows parents to limit what books their children can check out of school libraries. If a student tries to check out a book that has been flagged, the parent will be notified, Davis said.

In the school libraries students use a self-checkout scanner. The scanners have specific dings to notify media center staff if a child cannot check out a book or if the child has an overdue book, Catawba County Schools Chief Technology Officer Marty Sharpe said.

Another protection the district has in place is through the Interlibrary Loan. Students cannot request books outside of their age-appropriate content. For example, an elementary school student cannot request to check out a young adult novel from a high school library, Sharpe said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.