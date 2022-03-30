 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY SCHOOLS

24 books challenged for review by Catawba County Schools

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover listens as school board attorney Crystal Davis explains the process of reviewing books that have been challenged.

 Sarah C. Johnson, Record

Twenty-four books available in school libraries will be reviewed, including works by authors Toni Morrison and Margaret Atwood, after challenges were submitted to Catawba County Schools on Friday by an elementary school parent.

Michelle Teague asked for the books to be reviewed for inappropriate content. The topic of what is appropriate reading material for students has been mentioned in public comments during several school board meetings in the past school year.

An eight-person committee will review the books. The committee will have 15 business days to review each book individually, school board attorney Crystal Davis said on Monday. The committee will determine if the books are age appropriate, the extent to which the books support the curriculum, weigh the merits of the books and decide if the books should be removed, Davis said.

It is not required that the committee reads each book, but Davis suggested each book be read in order for the committee to be thorough and fully understand the themes and purposes of the books. It is estimated the committee will need until at least the end of the school year to review all of the books, Davis said.

Parent Shawanna White spoke during public comments at the school board meeting on Monday. She spoke against the banning of specific books.

“We must remember this is a public school system. We are here to educate not just our children, but all children,” White said. “It is our job to raise and prepare the next generation to do better than us. That should be a common goal for a better and improved North Carolina and for our thriving and successful children.”

If parents object to material in a certain book, they can request to have their students read alternate books for assignments, White said. She reiterated that education is for all students, not just one student.

“The North Carolina School Library Media Association acknowledges that not every book is for every reader,” White said. “Parents have a right to determine what is best for their children in setting restrictions and reading parameters. However, no individual or group has the right to make decisions for all children.”

The district has a red flag policy, which allows parents to limit what books their children can check out of school libraries. If a student tries to check out a book that has been flagged, the parent will be notified, Davis said.

In the school libraries students use a self-checkout scanner. The scanners have specific dings to notify media center staff if a child cannot check out a book or if the child has an overdue book, Catawba County Schools Chief Technology Officer Marty Sharpe said.

Another protection the district has in place is through the Interlibrary Loan. Students cannot request books outside of their age-appropriate content. For example, an elementary school student cannot request to check out a young adult novel from a high school library, Sharpe said.

Books up for review

1. “This Day in June” by Gayle E. Pitman

2. “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George Matthew Johnson

3. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

5. “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini

6. “My Friend Dahmer” by John “Derf” Backderf

7. “Forever for a Year” by B.T. Gottfred

8. “Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out” by Susan Kuklin

9. “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews

10. “A Court of Mist and Fury” and “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

11. “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson

12. “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov

13. “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” by Jonathan Safran Foer

14. “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Pérez

15. “Looking for Alaska” by John Green

16. “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult

17. “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika L. Sánchez

18. “The Carnival at Bray” by Jessie Ann Foley

19. “The Truth About Alice” by Jennifer Mathieu

20. “Eleanor & Park” by Rainbow Rowell

21. “l8r, g8r” by Lauren Myracle

22. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

23. “Real Live Boyfriends” by E. Lockhart

24. “The Music of What Happens” by Bill Konigsberg

This is a public school system
