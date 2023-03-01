The Catawba County Schools Board of Education approved a school calendar for the upcoming year that combines two options: the 167-day calendar for middle and high schools and the 164-day calendar for elementary schools.

The school system is in the process of finalizing the calendar, but some important dates appear to have been finalized.

Classes for the 2023-24 school year will begin on Aug. 28 and end on May 24.

According to the draft calendar, exams during the first semester will be the week before Christmas, lasting from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21. Dec. 21 will be an early release day, and Christmas break should begin Dec. 22. Jan. 8 is the first day of the second semester.

End of year exams will start on May 20. May 24 will be an early release day.

Elementary school teachers will have three full workdays and two half workdays designated for planning and professional development.

The draft calendar does not indicate a time for a spring break.

The first semester for middle and high school will be 78 days, and the second will be 89 days. For elementary students, the first semester will be 76 days, and the second will be 88. There are 215 teacher days.

A public survey was sent out in January seeking feedback on several calendar drafts. A total of 4,016 people responded, said Assistant of Human Resources Rae Thompson, and that feedback was used to reach consensus on the school calendar.