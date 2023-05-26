Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two students dressed in crimson red regalia and gold cords draped around their shoulders received their diplomas at Catawba Rosenwald Education Center on Friday.

Justin Bejenari and Isaiah Good were present for the ceremony. Two other students finished their high school education at Catawba Rosenwald but decided to walk with their own high school classes. Tymarion Malone decided to walk with the 2023 class at St. Stephens High School. Jonathan Horne graduated with Bandys High School Class of 2023 on Thursday.

Bejenari and Good’s diplomas are from St. Stephens High School.

Catawba Rosenwald Education Center is the alternative learning program for the Catawba County Schools district. Bejenari and Good wore red robes and caps to represent St. Stephens High School. The gold cords represented their time at Catawba Rosenwald.

Along with a diploma, Bejenari was award a $500 scholarship from the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Rotary Club. Bejenari was also recognized for his accomplishments with the Career and College Promise Program at Catawba Valley Community College. He earned 21 college credit hours from CVCC, the program’s administrator Jill Hypes said.

Chris Johnson was invited to speak at the graduation ceremony. Johnson is the founder of the mentoring and leadership group called Young People of Integrity.

Johnson used the analogy of a nearly empty tube of toothpaste to describe how staff members at Catawba Rosenwald dedicate themselves to push their students to succeed.

“When you think all the toothpaste has gone out of the tube, some people just throw that thing into the trash can,” Johnson said. “Not here at Catawba Rosenwald, we don’t do that. We’re going to squeeze and we’re going to twist that thing. We’re going to get what's left in you to come up, because you need that.”