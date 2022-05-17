2 of 24 book challenges have been reviewed in Catawba County Schools

Two books out of 24 challenges have been reviewed by Catawba County Schools so far. One decision has already been appealed by the complainant.

The first book reviewed was “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini. The committee decided to keep the book in school libraries, district school board attorney Crystal Davis said.

The second book reviewed was “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” by Stephen Chbosky. The book was reviewed at the middle-school level. The book was determined to be more appropriate for high school aged students, Davis said. The book will next be reviewed at the high school level, she said.

In March, Michelle Teague filed 24 challenges for books to be reviewed for inappropriate content.

An eight-person committee from the school system is in the process of reviewing the books. The committee will have 15 business days to review each book individually, Davis said at a March school board meeting.

The purpose of the committee is to read each book to determine if the books are age appropriate, the extent to which the books support the curriculum, weigh the merits of the books and decide if the books should be removed, Davis said.

Teague appealed the committee’s decision to keep “The Kite Runner” in the schools, Davis said. Since an appeal was filed within 30 days of the decision, a committee selected by Superintendent Matt Stover will review the book, according to the district school board policy.

The appeal will go to a committee made up of district educators, representatives from the first committee and citizens, the policy reads.

The original committee asked to look at the books plans to complete reviews of two more books in the coming week, Davis said.

Charlie Beardsworth, co-chair of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Catawba Valley’s social justice committee, shared his church’s opinion against removing the books at a district school board meeting on Monday.

“Why do we care about these books? Books that cover uncomfortable subjects, that many of the community may find sinful,” Beardsworth said. “Because from our view a book that helps a child become comfortable with their gender identity, or educates us on systemic racism, is just as important to us, and to me, as the writing of C.S. Lewis when I was a kid growing up. We would fight equally as hard to protect the ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ as with any of these other books.”

Beardsworth said he understands the topic is controversial. He said the church is working to make all of the books available through their neighborhood library checkout box.

“If there are any parents that have any concerns, we ask that you check the books out, read them,” Beardsworth said. “Come to us if you have any questions. We would like to explain the merit and value of these (books). We ask that you don’t let fear dictate this. We all want what is best for our children.”

Kevin Sparks also spoke against removing the books from school libraries at Monday night’s meeting.

“Parental rights are spelled out in (Catawba County Schools) policies, in guidance from the American Library Association, the American Bar Association and on and on,” Sparks said. “It is abundantly clear that one parent’s rights end where another’s begin. You may limit your child’s access to any material you see fit. You may not limit my child’s access to that material.”

No one else addressed the board on Monday regarding the book challenge.

