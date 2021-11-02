 Skip to main content
2 newcomers elected to Hickory Public Schools board; no change in Newton-Conover school board
2 newcomers elected to Hickory Public Schools board; no change in Newton-Conover school board

Two newcomers were elected to the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday.

Amanda McGuire

McGuire

Amanda McGuire topped Phyllis Michaux in the Ward 1 race. McGuire will be taking the place of Beth Meadlock, who decided not to run for reelection this year. McGuire, 45, received 181 votes. Michaux received 49 votes.

Keyhisa Hannah

Hannah

James Brinkley did not seek reelection in Ward 5. Keyhisa Hannah topped Brian Siemering for a slot on the board. Hannah, 46, received 36 votes and Siemering received 20.

Ittiely Carson

Carson

“I am excited. I want to make a difference in the schools for Ward 5,” Hannah said. “I want to get parents more involved and get kids excited about school.”

Incumbents Sarah Temple and Ittiely Carson ran unopposed for the Ward 2 and Ward 3 slots. Both were reelected.

Sarah Temple

Temple

Carson, 52, received 71 votes. Carson has served on the board since 2014.

Temple, 52, will be serving her second term after receiving 132 votes. She has served on the board for four years.

Newton-Conover City Schools

There will be no change on the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education as all three incumbents were reelected on Tuesday.

Incumbent Robbie Gonzales topped Tracie Dagenhart for the Conover district opening. Gonzales, 32, received 606 votes. Dagenhart received 381 votes.

Robbie Gonzales

Gonzales

Incumbents Tim Hayes and Phil Heath faced challengers Greg Cranford and Polly Pearson for the two Newton district openings.

Tim Hayes

Hayes, 50, received 459 votes. He has served on the board since 2013. Heath, 48, received 336 votes. He has served on the board since 2016.

Phil Heath

Heath

Pearson received 315 votes. Cranford received 308 votes.

These are unofficial results until canvassing is completed.

