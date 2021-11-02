2 newcomers elected to Hickory Public Schools board; no change in Newton-Conover school board

Two newcomers were elected to the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday.

Amanda McGuire topped Phyllis Michaux in the Ward 1 race. McGuire will be taking the place of Beth Meadlock, who decided not to run for reelection this year. McGuire, 45, received 181 votes. Michaux received 49 votes.

James Brinkley did not seek reelection in Ward 5. Keyhisa Hannah topped Brian Siemering for a slot on the board. Hannah, 46, received 36 votes and Siemering received 20.

“I am excited. I want to make a difference in the schools for Ward 5,” Hannah said. “I want to get parents more involved and get kids excited about school.”

Incumbents Sarah Temple and Ittiely Carson ran unopposed for the Ward 2 and Ward 3 slots. Both were reelected.

Carson, 52, received 71 votes. Carson has served on the board since 2014.

Temple, 52, will be serving her second term after receiving 132 votes. She has served on the board for four years.

Newton-Conover City Schools

There will be no change on the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education as all three incumbents were reelected on Tuesday.