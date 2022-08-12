$18 million Lenoir-Rhyne football stadium to be unveiled on Sept. 3 in Hickory

Less than a month remains before Lenoir-Rhyne University unveils $18 million in renovations to the university’s football stadium.

The LR Bears will face the Virginia State University Trojans on Sept. 3 in Hickory.

Construction crews continue working to finish the final touches on the stadium ahead of a ribbon-cutting set for Aug. 18.

The stadium has not been fully renovated since the late 1980s, LR Vice President of Athletics Kim Pate said. The renovation came after the bleachers on the home side of the stadium were condemned in the summer of 2019.

The issue with the stadium came to light when the university contracted Taylor and Viola Structural Engineers of Hickory to review the stadium. The firm identified issues of structural integrity that needed to be addressed immediately, according to an HDR article from 2019.

Three years later, the university has a renovated and updated Moretz Stadium.

The first thing many fans will notice as they pull into the parking lot is the Champions Walk, a sidewalk connecting the football stadium to the baseball field, soccer field and track to create the Moretz Sports Campus. The football team, cheerleaders and the Spirit of LR marching band will parade down the walkway before each game. The sidewalk will be lined with flags and LR athletics banners, Pate said.

Fans will walk in through a tall brick entrance at the 50-yard line, providing a direct view of the new three-story press box that towers over the gymnasium, the new Bears Club black seatbacks and metal stadium seating.

“We planned it that way,” Pate said. “So that first impression experience really is right at the heart of the field.”

The game day experience will be enhanced by two new video boards for instant replays and celebratory animations, such as fireworks. The 60-foot screen on the far end of the field is the third-largest video board in Division II sports, Pate said. The other screen, which hangs on the side of the Shuford Gym, is about 23 feet long. A new speaker system will project music and the game announcers throughout the stadium.

The stadium lights have been replaced with the same LED candles used in the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, meeting the standards for televised broadcast. The new lights also come with multiple game day programs, including random flickering to add emphasis for touchdowns and wins.

The new stadium seats provide more legroom, making for a more comfortable game day experience.

“That’s going to be a big difference,” Pate said. “Because before your knees were literally in someone’s shoulders.”

Instead of walking down the bleacher stairs, the team will enter through a covered tunnel on the home side corner of the field. Pate said this will add to the game day atmosphere by hyping up fans as the players pop out through a cloud of fog as fireworks play on the big screen. The tradition of players touching the bear statue before stepping on the field will remain. The small replica of “The Charge” bear statue has been moved from the bleachers to the entrance of the tunnel.

“Our players and staff could not be more excited for the 2022 season. We have a number of key contributors returning on offense and a strong group of young but untested players on defense,” LR head football coach Mike Jacobs said. “To add to it all, we get to open the brand new stadium at home on Sept. 3. We are so grateful for our administration, those in Bear Nation, and the greater Hickory community for making this project one of the finest facilities in the nation. It is something pretty special to say we will be a part of the next century of LR football ‘Between the Bricks.’”

The first game will be considered the Hickory Game. The university has invited all Hickory organizations to celebrate and to thank the city for their support. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will participate in the coin toss at the beginning of the game. Free commemorative T-shirts and thunder sticks will be given out to fans, as well.

A facility for lacrosse teams is at the main entrance, featuring locker rooms and lounge areas for players. The interior of the lacrosse facility is expected to be complete in mid-September. Pate said that is the only part of the stadium that will not be finished before the first football game.