17 teachers left Newton-Conover City Schools for other systems in one year

Seventeen teachers left Newton-Conover City Schools to work for other school systems from March 2020 to March 2021.

The district had 190 teachers during the 2020-21 school year, according to Newton-Conover City Schools Director of Human Resources John Robinson. The district’s teacher mobility rate for March 2020 to March 2021 was approximately 8.9%. The state average was 2.96%.

Teacher mobility is when a teacher leaves one school system to work for another or to work at a charter school. Teachers who either retired or left to go into a different profession are not included in the mobility rate, but will be included in the overall turnover rates, Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel said at the district school board work session on Monday.

“We did have some staff during that time that left to go work for private entities,” Gabriel said. “Some were recruited because the level of training they had here and went to work for some for-profit companies delivering virtual instruction. Those will not be reflected here; that will be reflected in our overall turnover rate.”