17 teachers left Newton-Conover City Schools for other systems in one year

Seventeen teachers left Newton-Conover City Schools to work for other school systems from March 2020 to March 2021.
The district had 190 teachers during the 2020-21 school year, according to Newton-Conover City Schools Director of Human Resources John Robinson. The district’s teacher mobility rate for March 2020 to March 2021 was approximately 8.9%. The state average was 2.96%.
Teacher mobility is when a teacher leaves one school system to work for another or to work at a charter school. Teachers who either retired or left to go into a different profession are not included in the mobility rate, but will be included in the overall turnover rates, Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel said at the district school board work session on Monday.
“We did have some staff during that time that left to go work for private entities,” Gabriel said. “Some were recruited because the level of training they had here and went to work for some for-profit companies delivering virtual instruction. Those will not be reflected here; that will be reflected in our overall turnover rate.”
Most of the teachers included in the mobility rate taught at the elementary school level. The teachers provided several reasons for leaving on their exit surveys, Gabriel said.
Eight of the teachers were relocating for family reasons. Three of the teachers did not give a reason for leaving. One teacher said their reason for leaving was related to the district’s COVID-19 response. One teacher left for a new coaching position. One teacher said they felt a lack of support. Two teachers said they did not feel the school they were at was a good fit. One teacher said they needed a change.
A detailed presentation of the overall turnover rates for the district will be presented by Robinson at a future meeting, Gabriel said. Potential options for retention bonuses and other strategies for keeping teachers were discussed by the board and will be revisited at the next board meeting.