Michelle Teague is a member of the Catawba County Schools Board of Education. She was the leading vote-getter in the 2022 election. She is also a grandparent who in March of last year challenged 23 books in middle and high school libraries.

Five of the books she challenged have been removed from middle school libraries but are still available to high school students.

The challenges by Teague led three school system committees to spend the equivalent of more than 72 workdays reading challenged books.

Teague said she remains unhappy with the process. She has challenged some of the decisions of the committees, raising the issue to the district level.

Teague said she feels the current process could deter guardians who wish to challenge books simply because it is so involved. Teague said she feels the books should be more carefully vetted before they are brought into school libraries.

Between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, there were 2,043 books added to high school media centers across Catawba County Schools, according to a PowerPoint presented to the Board of Education at its Feb. 27 work session by Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction DeAnna Finger. Using that number, each high school received about 408 new books. Finger retired from the position on May 1.

Teague said media coordinators do not read every incoming book. She added that when books are purchased for school libraries, the selections are based on book reviews.

“When I first challenged them, I had not read all of them. But I did do all the research required to see what was in those books,” Teague said. “In my opinion, the books shouldn’t have been placed in our libraries without being read first.” Teague added that, if she had relied only on book reviews, she would have never known some of the books contained sexually explicit material.

Teague, who ran a campaign focused on creating more transparency in schools for parents and streamlining the book challenge process, said that she has now read the majority of the books she challenged.

The Feb. 27 PowerPoint presented by Finger said that if Catawba County Schools were to approve all incoming books through a committee process before they were added to media centers, the committee would have spent approximately 185,913 hours reading, which equals about 1,907 workdays per committee member. The estimate of workdays does not include time spent in committee meetings.

Where do we stand?

So far, the middle school committee has read all books challenged on the middle school level. The high school committee has read 17 of the 23 books that were challenged in March 2022, including the five challenged at the middle school level.

The middle school committee ruled that four of the five should be moved to the high school reading level, according to the school system. The five books were approved to remain at the high school reading level.

Six of the 23 have been raised to district level challenges, meaning Teague appealed the decision to leave the books in high school media centers.

According to Finger's Feb. 27 presentation, the middle school committee spent 490 hours and 47 minutes reading, which equals about 5.5 workdays for each member. The math accounts for hours spent reading each book, Finger said, which is estimated by the length of each title's audiobook.

The PowerPoint said the high school committee had spent about 1,255 hours and 48 minutes reading as of Feb. 27, which equals about 12 workdays.

There are 13 members on the middle school committee, 15 on the high school committee and 10 on the district committee, Finger said.

Finger said she assembled the committees with help from school administrators.

The district would not release the names of the individuals on the committees. Board attorney Crystal Davis said they would not because it was not appropriate. When asked if there was a statute that protected the identities of those serving on the committees, Davis said there was not.

Finger said approximately $1,800 has been spent on reviewing the challenged material. That is the cost of all books purchased so far, so that committee members each had a copy to read, Finger said, adding: "in cases where we only had one or two copies in our actual media centers, we had to purchase a lot of copies and there wasn't enough time to share."

“While the responses to the numerous book challenges thus far involve a lot of staff and require hours to review each book, the board has always and continues to welcome the much-needed input from the community,” said Board of Education Chairman Ronn Abernathy.

What is next?

Catawba County Schools Board Attorney Crystal Davis said that in the 20 years she has served on the board, she does not recall a book challenge rising to the board level. Davis said the board will decide how to proceed when a book challenge is brought before them, given Teague is both the challenger and a sitting board member.

At the April 24 board meeting, Teague asked to appeal the ruling on “The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky. Teague's request was denied in a 4-3 vote because it was made outside of the appropriate timeframe.

Challengers have a 10-day window in which to appeal rulings. Teague received email notifications followed by certified letters of the committee rulings, and said she was never given clarification whether the 10-day window began when she received the email or the letter by mail.

The board will review the policies for clarity at the May 22 meeting.