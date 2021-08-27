169 COVID-19 cases reported across Catawba County's 3 school districts

From Monday to Friday, the number of students, faculty and staff in Catawba County who were quarantined due to COVID-19 quadrupled.

All three school districts in Catawba County finished their first week of being in school full-time on Friday. On the morning of the first day of school on Monday, 214 students, staff members and faculty were quarantined between the three school districts, Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken reported during the Aug. 23 meeting of the Catawba County Schools Board of Education.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 851 total quarantined across the county. There have been 169 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in students, faculty and staff members in the entire county.

Hickory Public Schools reported 37 confirmed cases in students and seven confirmed cases in faculty or staff members for the week of Aug. 23 to Aug. 27. There are 11 faculty or staff members in quarantine or isolation and 149 students in quarantine or isolation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the HPS COVID-19 dashboard, there have been no clusters of five or more related cases of the virus as of Friday. Hickory Public Schools plans to provide weekly updates every Friday on its dashboard.