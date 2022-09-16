13-dinosaur exhibit opens at Catawba Science Center on Saturday

The Catawba Science Center will feature 13 dinosaurs starting Saturday, and the public is welcome to come by and visit them.

Science Center members were able to get an early look at the exhibit on Thursday and Friday. The exhibit will be available through August 2023.

“What you can expect when you come here is a very immersive experience with dim lighting and lots of sound, just going back in time looking at the way that the dinosaurs looked,” said Ashley Barnett, Catawba Science Center marketing and communications manager.

The exhibit features 13 dinosaurs — nine of them are new models and four are old models constructed in the 1980s and used in a previous dinosaur exhibit.

Dinosaurs represented in the exhibit include Tyrannosaurs Rex, Triceratops, Apatosaurus, Pterosaur, Velociraptor and Dimetrodon.

The exhibit also includes real and replica fossils and an area where children can put together a dinosaur and dig for fossils and bones.

Catawba Valley Community College students repaired some of the older dinosaurs that were in poor shape.

Some of the students came from more technical fields such as mechanical, computer, mechatronics and electronics. Others, in disciplines such as advertising, graphic design and the arts helped prepare marketing materials for the exhibit.