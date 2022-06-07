12 SROs needed: Catawba County Schools wants officers at every school

Catawba County Schools' leaders want to put a school resource officer at every school. That would mean 12 new officers for the district.

The mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 that left 19 elementary school students and two teachers dead has rattled the local community, Superintendent Matt Stover said.

“The tragedy that occurred in Texas, of course, continues to have ripple effects across our community, specifically our school leaders, our students and our staff,” Stover said.

The shooting prompted the school district to check in on its own safety measures, Stover said. At Monday’s Catawba County Schools Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dan Moore and Stover detailed the district’s current safety measures and future plans.

The district has been working on safety improvements for several years. Now, Stover said his top priority is to get a school resource officer for every school.

“We’re at the next piece of, ‘What can we do more?’ and what keeps us up at night is not having equitable protection at all our schools,” Stover said. “What we believe to be the only way to protect us from people with firearms is to have people who are trained with firearms on them.”

The district currently has an officer at every middle and high school, but only a handful of officers rotating between the 16 elementary schools.

To have one officer for every elementary school and some back-up, the district would need 12 new officers, Stover said.

Stover said he is talking to the Catawba County sheriff, county leaders and state leaders about possible funding sources for the officers. If no other funding comes in, the school district could pay for the positions with federal COVID relief funding, Stover said.

The school board members were in agreement with moving forward with adding the 12 positions. The challenge may be hiring 12 officers before the next school year, he said.

Stover is also working with Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools to present data to county leaders about threats the districts see each year and the level of school safety measures in each district. Stover wants people to be aware that what happened in Uvalde could happen anywhere.

“What I worry about most is people thinking, ‘This is Catawba County, that can’t happen here,’” Stover said. “I think that's the biggest thing we need to be scared of."

He added, "We need to put everything we can in place to protect our most precious people.”

The district has been working on revamping and improving security in the last five years, Moore said.

Current safety measures

The district put new key systems in place at every school, limiting access to buildings and ensuring no one has access who shouldn’t, Moore said.

With the new key system, the district also added lock boxes with master keys at each school for fire and law enforcement to access in emergencies. The master keys were also given to law enforcement officers and are on the county’s SWAT truck, Moore said.

“We have keys. We have a way into our buildings,” he said.

The district also added an extra door to school entrances where people must show identification to enter, Moore said.

Also schools now have panic alarm systems in place throughout the campus that send alerts to the county emergency communications center.

The security cameras on campus have also been updated, Moore said.

Along with physical security measures, the district also worked to create one master response plan in case of emergency, rather than the 28 plans that were in place before, each for different situations.

Catawba County Schools also implemented regular safety checks and lock down drills, Moore said.

“We’re not here to brag. We're not here to say we're an impenetrable fortress. That’s not true,” Moore said. “We’re vulnerable. And we understand our vulnerability. We want to make sure were doing everything we can do to protect our students, our faculty and our staff."

He added, "Recent events cause us to think, ‘Wow, maybe we need to rethink this a little bit,’ and that's where we’re at today. It’s unfortunate that we’re at this point in America and what we want to do is enhance that to the best of our abilities.”

Future possibilities

Moore is currently looking into a weapons detection system for schools. The system is expensive, he said, but was recommended by law enforcement.

School board member Jeff Taylor said he’d like to see more community involvement in the safety discussion. He wants to encourage people to feel comfortable reporting potential threats.

“In every one of these situations that occurs, after the fact people knew something wasn't right,” Taylor said. “I think that conversation in our community and all our schools needs to be about, how, as a community member, what should be our role in helping. We all have to work together.”

Stover said he wants to hold a safety meeting for parents to inform them of what the district is doing.

