10 months after virus, L-R professor still faces breathing issues, little sense of smell, taste

Gordon Cappelletty says it feels like there is sandpaper in his lungs.
“I don’t know how else to explain it. It kind of comes and goes. It’ll get better and then it gets worse,” Cappelletty said. “My doctor says that it is not unusual, not uncommon, but a lot of people have long-term breathing problems as a result of COVID. This is not the flu. This is definitely different.”
Cappelletty is 65 and lives in Claremont. He said he never really thought he would get COVID-19. He started feeling sick in November 2020.
A test confirmed the COVID-19 diagnosis. He was having muscle aches and difficulty breathing for about a week before he got confirmation. He also suffered from a lack of appetite and fully lost his sense of taste and smell.
“It really kicked my butt. I self-isolated myself in my home from my children,” Cappelletty said. “We ate separately from them. I was never in the same room with my children. Whenever I would leave my bedroom, even inside my house, I wore my mask.”
Cappelletty is a professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. When he caught COVID-19, classes had moved to online and were being taught through the video conferencing app Zoom. Cappelletty was wearing his mask while teaching psychology through Zoom, even though he was home. He enjoys joking around during his lectures to keep things lively.
“For one of my classes, I am behind my camera with my mask on and I told my students, ‘Well, I have COVID and I don’t want to give you COVID, so I am going to wear my mask during this lecture,’” Cappelletty said with a laugh. “Nobody got the joke. I couldn’t give it to them through the camera.”
Ten months later, Cappelletty still hasn’t fully regained his sense of taste and smell. He said he has trouble tasting spices in dishes, especially subtle ones like marjoram and oregano.
“My son tells me I am not human because I will take habanero sauce and pour it all over my food just to get my food to taste like something,” Cappelletty said. “I am a cook. I love to cook and that has been the absolute worst thing for me, because I can’t enjoy my cooking anymore.”
Cappelletty got vaccinated in March. He regularly visits Italy and plans to go there in a couple of weeks. In order to go to Italy, Cappelletty has to have a negative COVID-19 test and is required to be vaccinated.
“I got vaccinated as soon as I could. I don’t want to get that disease again,” Cappelletty said. “I don’t want you to get it. I don’t want to get it. I don’t want anybody to get it.”