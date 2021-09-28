10 months after virus, L-R professor still faces breathing issues, little sense of smell, taste

Gordon Cappelletty says it feels like there is sandpaper in his lungs.

“I don’t know how else to explain it. It kind of comes and goes. It’ll get better and then it gets worse,” Cappelletty said. “My doctor says that it is not unusual, not uncommon, but a lot of people have long-term breathing problems as a result of COVID. This is not the flu. This is definitely different.”

Cappelletty is 65 and lives in Claremont. He said he never really thought he would get COVID-19. He started feeling sick in November 2020.

A test confirmed the COVID-19 diagnosis. He was having muscle aches and difficulty breathing for about a week before he got confirmation. He also suffered from a lack of appetite and fully lost his sense of taste and smell.

“It really kicked my butt. I self-isolated myself in my home from my children,” Cappelletty said. “We ate separately from them. I was never in the same room with my children. Whenever I would leave my bedroom, even inside my house, I wore my mask.”

