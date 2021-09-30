1 in 5 COVID-19 cases are children in Catawba County

“Just to make sure we all have the same understandings of the definitions, because we hear these two terms used interchangeably, but they are not (the same),” McCracken said. “We isolate somebody when they test positive for COVID-19. When they are in contact with a COVID-19 positive person, we quarantine them.”

On Aug. 23, there were 42 Catawba County Schools students in isolation and 152 students in quarantine. On Aug. 31, there were 126 students in isolation and 1,321 students in quarantine. On Sept. 26, there were 80 students in isolation and 413 students in quarantine, according to McCracken.

McCracken pointed out how these numbers had impacted different ages. For quarantines and isolations on Aug. 23, there were 86 in elementary schools, 25 in middle schools and 83 in high schools. On Aug. 31, there were 761 in elementary schools, 172 in middle schools and 514 in high schools. On Sept. 26 there were 312 in elementary schools, 77 in middle schools and 104 in high schools.

Catawba County Schools Board of Education member Becky Brittain asked McCracken when she would recommend it being safe to return to optional masking in the schools.