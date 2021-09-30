1 in 5 COVID-19 cases are children in Catawba County

Currently, one in five cases of COVID-19 are in people under 18 in Catawba County.
The delta variant is to blame.
For the week of Jan. 3, the winter peak for COVID-19 cases, there were 108 cases in children. During the week of Sept. 5, there were 284 cases in children, making up 22% of the total cases in Catawba County, according to Jennifer McCracken, health director of Catawba County Public Health.
“The delta variant for whatever reason is more contagious among children,” she said.
McCracken then turned her focus to COVID-19 in Catawba County Schools during a presentation to the board of education this week.
“Back in January, when we had children doing remote learning and in-person learning, we had about 144 COVID-19 cases. Ten days before (the board) made the decision to have the indoor masking policy, we had about 222 children who tested positive for COVID,” McCracken said. “Ten days after that indoor masking policy, we had 169 cases of COVID-19. So, you can see that there has already started to be a decrease in the number of cases. That points to our collective goal which is, and always has been, to keep children in their seats at school ready to learn every day.”
McCracken compared quarantine and isolation numbers for students and staff for Aug. 23, Aug 31 and Sept. 26. Aug. 23 was the first day of school, Aug. 31 was during the mask-optional period and Sept. 26 was after a few weeks of masks being required.
“Just to make sure we all have the same understandings of the definitions, because we hear these two terms used interchangeably, but they are not (the same),” McCracken said. “We isolate somebody when they test positive for COVID-19. When they are in contact with a COVID-19 positive person, we quarantine them.”
On Aug. 23, there were 42 Catawba County Schools students in isolation and 152 students in quarantine. On Aug. 31, there were 126 students in isolation and 1,321 students in quarantine. On Sept. 26, there were 80 students in isolation and 413 students in quarantine, according to McCracken.
McCracken pointed out how these numbers had impacted different ages. For quarantines and isolations on Aug. 23, there were 86 in elementary schools, 25 in middle schools and 83 in high schools. On Aug. 31, there were 761 in elementary schools, 172 in middle schools and 514 in high schools. On Sept. 26 there were 312 in elementary schools, 77 in middle schools and 104 in high schools.
Catawba County Schools Board of Education member Becky Brittain asked McCracken when she would recommend it being safe to return to optional masking in the schools.
“Right now, we are seeing high community spread. I think that we have to be in a period of low community spread, like we were back this past summer. Also, we would need to look at the percent of positives,” McCracken said. “Right now, it is like 13.8 percent in the county. We want to back down to at least 5 percent. We can get there. We have been there before. It just takes everyone doing the right things and using these prevention measures.”
McCracken talked about what she calls the “Swiss Cheese Method.” This is a layered approach to COVID-19 protection. She refers to it as Swiss cheese, because each layer by itself has holes, but as you pile up those layers the holes get covered. Washing hands, social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated are some of her recommended layers of protection.