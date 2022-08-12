Edible store to host grand reopening event

HICKORY — In celebration of its newly remodeled store at 883 Highland Ave., SE, in Hickory, Edible is welcoming guests with a grand reopening celebration this Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To kick off the event, starting at 10 a.m., the first 50 guests in line will receive an Edible prize pack. Throughout the celebration, the store will offer giveaways. Guests can also enjoy 99-cent fresh fruit smoothies, $2 chocolate-dipped fruit cones or frozen yogurt, and $3 cheesecakes, brownies, or cupcakes. The celebration will also include a performance from DJ Mike’s Entertainment, a prize wheel, face painting, and more.

At 11 a.m., Edible will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with franchisee Frances Paradine alongside local dignitaries.

The Hickory Edible store will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information about the Hickory store visit www.ediblearrangements.com or call 828-578-6464.