Eddie Beard RISE scholarship presented

HICKORY — The Organizational Learning department of Catawba Valley Health System (CVHS) and Catawba Medical Foundation hosted a banquet Dec. 12 at Catawba Valley Medical Center to award the first Eddie Beard RISE scholarship. Winner of the scholarship is Carley Land, a senior at Hickory High School.

RISE, Robust Internship Student Experiences (RISE), is a semester-long, intensive apprenticeship program at CVHS designed to help students discover career paths in health care. After participating in 120 hours of observation in their chosen areas, students are honored with a banquet and the opportunity to win a $1,000 scholarship provided by Catawba Medical Foundation.

The Eddie Beard RISE Scholarship is named for retiring Catawba Valley Health System CEO and President Eddie Beard who spent his entire career in health care. After graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne College with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, Beard began working as a registered nurse in critical care before he quickly became a nurse manager.

After joining Catawba Valley Medical Center in 1989 as associate vice president of patient services, Beard served as vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer before becoming chief operating officer and, ultimately, president and chief executive officer of the not-for-profit health system. During his career, he also continued his education with a Master of Science in nursing and a doctorate in nursing practice, along with earning numerous fellowships, awards and certifications.

Speaking at the award’s banquet, Director of Development Tracey Bolick stated, “We can think of no one better to hold up as a role model for health care excellence for our students than Eddie Beard. That is why we are proud to award this scholarship in his name and honor.”

The RISE program is offered to juniors and seniors enrolled at all high schools in Catawba County. For more information regarding the program, contact Katie Fulbright, student program coordinator, at 828-326-3576.