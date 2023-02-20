Carl Davis Jr. took his first road-trip when he was 8.

He made an eight-hour trek from Long View to Greenville with his mother and grandparents to watch the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears football team play the East Carolina Pirates in a game that would end in controversy and be debated for years to come.

That road trip sparked an allegiance to the ECU Pirates that included more than two decades of attending nearly every game in-person before the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis, who worked for more than 50 years in broadcasting, eventually wrote a book about his experiences.

It was the 1950s. Davis said if you wanted to watch football, you had to attend the game. There were few options for televised games, he said.

“So Lenoir-Rhyne football was a big, hairy deal in Hickory in those days,” Davis said.

Davis fondly recalls attending home games with his grandfather, an avid fan.

“For a kid my age, it was really fascinating,” he said. “You go there on a Saturday night, and you get to eat hot dogs. And (with) the freshly mowed grass and the painted lines on the field — it just had a certain atmosphere to it.”

In November 1959, Davis and his family decided to drive nearly 300 miles across the state to watch the Bears play.

“Lenoir-Rhyne was undefeated at that point in time,” Davis said. “So the game went down to the very end, with about 20 seconds to go. Lenoir-Rhyne threw a pass, which I think was controversial to say the least. And the guy caught it in the end-zone, scored, and (LR coach) Stasavich … could have kicked the extra point and the game would have ended in a tie. But Stasavich went for two (points).”

Lenoir-Rhyne won the game, 22-21. The Bears would finish the season 10-1 with the only blemish a loss in a bowl game to Texas A&I, which is now Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The finish was controversial.

“There were some that said the ball bounced in the end zone (and) the guy caught it. There was somebody else that said there should have been a penalty. There’s four or five different stories,” Davis said. He said a newspaper in Greenville wrote the headline, “We were robbed.”

It was an ugly end, Davis said, but he maintains that Lenoir-Rhyne won. He said the game made “a heck of an impression on me.”

Ten years later, Davis was attending East Carolina University as a freshman. He attended ECU Pirates football games regularly throughout college. In 1970, he witnessed the final game played by Marshall University’s Thundering Herd before the plane crash that killed 75 people, including 37 members of the football team, on Nov. 14, 1970.

The Thundering Herd’s Greenville game was one of many historic football games Davis would witness firsthand as he followed the ECU Pirates.

Davis said he continued attending the Pirates’ home games, even when he moved over an hour away to Raleigh. But in 1997, he and his wife decided to attend every game. Whether the game was in El Paso, New Orleans, Syracuse, or anywhere else — they were there, he said.

Davis and his wife did this for 24 years, only missing four games in that time, he said.

“It’s 190,000 miles, but who’s counting?” Davis said with a laugh.

Davis and his wife now live in Greenville. He was in broadcasting for decades and was inducted into the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.

With hundreds of games under his belt, Davis had enough experience to write a book, and he did. The Hickory native penned, “My View from 20 Rows Up,” which captures his experiences attending hundreds of ECU Pirates football games.

The rest of the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What will draw readers in?

I (wrote the book) with two audiences in mind. First, I did it for folks my age, to bring back memories of college football, especially East Carolina football. The second audience is people who are much younger, who don’t know the history. They walk into our stadium in Greenville now, like on Labor Day weekend this past year, (when) we had 51,700-something people in that stadium. (Younger people) think we started like that. They think it’s always been 51,700-whatever people in the stadium. But the answer is, no, it wasn’t. It was much more humble beginnings than that. (And) obviously we had television, but everything wasn’t on television, so you had to go to games. Now, it’s just too easy. Now we’ve got ESPN-plus. I watch the Pirate women’s basketball games (on TV) and I go to the men’s games. And if we’re playing in Dallas at SMU (Southern Methodist University), it’s right there. And all I’ve got to do is turn it on. But it didn’t used to be that way, and I want people to understand that. We’ve been doing this for a long time, but it’s just now that you’re able to experience it. And there’s been so many fun and interesting things that have transpired through all these years. When you hear now, N.C. State people say, ‘Oh, well it’s not a rivalry (with the Pirates),’ I’m here to tell you that in 1997 (they) tore down (their) own goal post when (they) won the game. Tell me it’s not a rivalry.

One of your favorite football game memories?

In 1999, we had Hurricane Floyd. And the game, most people remember it down here as ‘Hurricane Floyd’s game.’ Hurricane Floyd came in and, I’m reasonably sure it was, in terms of dollars, probably the most devastating hurricane the last 50 years, here. And it wasn’t so devastating because of the winds and everything; it was devastating because the thing came in, sat around, and dumped tons of water. The day after the storm, we were supposed to play at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. So, they had to get helicopters to lead the buses out of town, headed south to Columbia because all the roads were flooding. And we beat them, which was great. But, after all the flooding, we couldn’t come back. Our football team could not return to Greenville. Everything was flooded.

The following weekend, we were scheduled to play the University of Miami. The Hurricanes. There’s some irony in that. The power in Greenville was iffy, on-again, off-again. Nobody could get here (and) nobody could really leave … As it turned out, N.C. State had an open weekend, they were not playing at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. So they offered us the field there. (The Pirates) stayed in Columbia all week, and eventually they had to go buy clothes (because) they traveled with one change of clothes and sweatsuits to play the game, and after the game you usually come home. (So) we had 48,000 people show up at Carter-Finley for a game that had been moved from Greenville. (It was on) national television, (Pirates) against Miami. The ECU band couldn’t get to their uniforms, so they wore T-shirts and jeans. The whole thing was such a ragtag, thrown-together kind of thing, but it all came together. (There was a) full moon that night. It was a surreal moment. And then we were down, if I remember correctly, we were down 20-3 at the half. And everybody figured it was over with.

Well, we came back, and we scored with not a whole lot of time left, and we won the game. You can’t put a price on that. It was on national television, it had lots of Hurricane Floyd stuff tied into it, we beat the Hurricanes, (who) were ranked No. 9 in the country, so it was a huge deal.

What was your major in college?

I majored in sociology and minored in broadcasting. The reason I didn’t major in broadcasting is because East Carolina didn’t have a broadcast major. And the reason I was doing sociology was, in those days, I really wanted to be into programming radio. Sociology offered the research aspect of it, where you research people’s attitude about why they like certain music or why they like certain this or certain that, or how many times you have to play a commercial before they figure it out, and that kind of thing. I wanted to do, basically, social research so that it could be applied to broadcasting.

How do you want to be remembered?

I think as someone who was very supportive. As it relates to this book, certainly someone who was supportive of ECU and somebody who was helpful to others. I’ve been fortunate, in my life, to have given some people a start in either the broadcast business or something related to the broadcast business. So, I would like to be remembered as somebody who helped people with their careers.