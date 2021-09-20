Economic development leaders to be honored

The Economic Development Professional of the Year Award honors a business professional who has made outstanding achievements through economic development leadership. Nominees will be judged on significant achievements to date and the economic impact of those achievements on their organization and the community as a whole

The Brilliant Legacy Award honors a business or business professional who has made a lasting impact on Newton’s business community.

Previous recipients of the Economic Development Award include State Cinema, Bassett Furniture, Pin Station Bowling Center, Twin City Insurance, Corning, Carolina Vines, and Peoples Bank. Previous recipients of the Economic Development Professional of the Year Award include Matt Bentley and Brett Bradshaw of M&B Printing, Dr. Alan Forshey of Newton Family Physicians, Luke Walling of Temprano Techvestors, and Shuford Abernethy of Abingdon Housing Services. The previous recipient of the Brilliant Legacy Award is Dianne Davidson of Dianne’s Dairy Center.

Nominations are currently being accepted for all businesses and business professionals in the city of Newton. Nomination forms are available at www.newtonnc.gov/2021award.pdf and Newton City Hall. Nomination forms must be received by Oct. 8.