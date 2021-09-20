Economic development leaders to be honored

NEWTON — The Newton Business Advisory Committee is seeking nominations for outstanding businesses and business professionals to honor for their contributions to the city of Newton.
The mission of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is to advise Newton City Council on business issues that impact the city including retail, commercial, downtown, and residential development; ordinances and codes to support development and redevelopment; investments needed by the public and private sectors to carry out development and redevelopment projects; and potential incentives to attract new business investment.
The BAC presents four awards annually:
• Economic Development Award (fewer than 100 employees)
• Economic Development Award (100 or more employees)
• Economic Development Professional of the Year
• Brilliant Legacy Award (business or business professional who has had a lasting influence on Newton’s business community)
The Economic Development Award honors large and small businesses for exceptional contributions in any of the following efforts: business retention, business recruitment, business expansion, and community involvement. Nominees will be judged on criteria including but not limited to innovativeness; economic development accomplishments; community commitment or involvement; measured objectives which may include jobs created, jobs retained or improved, monetary investment in the community, or additions to the tax base; and additional benefits to the community.
The Economic Development Professional of the Year Award honors a business professional who has made outstanding achievements through economic development leadership. Nominees will be judged on significant achievements to date and the economic impact of those achievements on their organization and the community as a whole
The Brilliant Legacy Award honors a business or business professional who has made a lasting impact on Newton’s business community.
Previous recipients of the Economic Development Award include State Cinema, Bassett Furniture, Pin Station Bowling Center, Twin City Insurance, Corning, Carolina Vines, and Peoples Bank. Previous recipients of the Economic Development Professional of the Year Award include Matt Bentley and Brett Bradshaw of M&B Printing, Dr. Alan Forshey of Newton Family Physicians, Luke Walling of Temprano Techvestors, and Shuford Abernethy of Abingdon Housing Services. The previous recipient of the Brilliant Legacy Award is Dianne Davidson of Dianne’s Dairy Center.
Nominations are currently being accepted for all businesses and business professionals in the city of Newton. Nomination forms are available at www.newtonnc.gov/2021award.pdf and Newton City Hall. Nomination forms must be received by Oct. 8.
Award recipients will be honored with community recognition and a plaque to celebrate their accomplishments.