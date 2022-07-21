Economic development leaders stress need for more large buildings, location sites

Catawba County has had strong economic growth recently, but leaders must remained focus on ensuring businesses have what they need in order to bring business here.

That was the message leaders of the Catawba County Economic Development Corp. had for Catawba County officials gathered for the organization’s annual meeting Wednesday.

“We realized there’s a lot of work that’s got to be done all over the county to keep filling the pipeline with market-ready sites,” said Mick Berry, the retired Catawba County manager who is now working as a development manager for the corporation.

Figures included on a data sheet provided to meeting attendees hammered that point home.

The county was able to make submissions for 84 of the 153 project requests it received last year. But there were 69 projects in which the county was unable to make a suitable submission.

What is it exactly that these businesses wanted? In many cases, larger buildings.

More than two-thirds of the business prospects in the last year called for buildings that were 50,000 square feet or larger, according to the data sheet.

However, there was only one industrial building larger than 40,000 square feet available in the county as of June 30, down from 37 buildings of that size a decade ago.

Berry said some of the keys for bringing development include having a vision for certain sites that can be marketed to companies, ensuring that local government has control over those sites and being prepared to respond to often detailed questions company leaders have.

“When they get to town, we only win if we’re ready and we’re ready to take them,” Berry said.