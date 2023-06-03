NEWTON — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc., a nonprofit crisis assistance ministry, announced that it was given the Agency Partner Award through Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

“Last year ECCCM gave out 1.7 million pounds of food,” said Executive Director Kristal Manning. “This number will only increase for 2023 since we are now serving all of Catawba County.”

The award was given by Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, which supplies food throughout a 24-county region of North and South Carolina through a network of over 950 emergency pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and programs for low-income children and seniors. The award was given to those individuals, businesses, and agencies that best exemplified “partner of the year” during the 2022 calendar year.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina defines partners as “heroes” to the thousands who are hungry in our community and work every day to end hunger.

ECCCM serves Catawba County residents with financial crisis assistance, case management, food assistance, and clothing assistance. This is the first time it has received the Agency Partner Award.

“ECCCM is delighted to have received the Agency Partner Award from Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina,” said Assistant Director Tammy Dotson. “It is such an honor to be one of only two agencies that received this award for 2022.”

ECCCM is a crisis assistance ministry supported by the community to serve those in crisis situations.

Emergency help is provided for mortgage and rent payments, utility bills, life-necessary pharmaceuticals, clothing, and food assistance. In 2022, ECCCM dispersed over $1.4 million in crisis assistance funds to area residents and provided over 1.7 million pounds of food to families experiencing food insecurity.

More information can be found at www.ecccm.org.