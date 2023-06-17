NEWTON — Last November, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc. (ECCCM) announced the expansion of its food assistance programs through the Charlie Bunn Food Pantry to include individuals living throughout all of Catawba County.

Around that same time, the board of directors began a formal strategic planning process using an outside consultant to evaluate the current needs of the community, the value and impact of their services, and the future direction of the organization.

“We are grateful for the community who responded to our survey and personal interviews,” said Kristal Manning, executive director. “People who identified as donors, volunteers, staff, board members, community partners, and clients took the time to share their thoughts and hopes for this organization. It was particularly helpful to hear from clients, especially after expanding the geographic areas served by our food pantry.

"It was also heartwarming that 100% of respondents shared that ECCCM brings tremendous value to our community. Their responses are shaping our priorities for the next one to three years.”

Consistent themes from the listening phase of the process revealed and affirmed to the ECCCM board and leadership the need to increase the number of clients served in the community through the quality programs already being delivered.

“As COVID relief disappears and the cost of living rises,” said Manning, “we are seeing a significant increase in the number of clients seeking services. In 2022, we provided over 29,500 services to those in need in our community through our multiple assistance programs, and already in 2023, we have provided over 22,000 services, and we’re only halfway through the year.”

Other positives learned from the process include a passion from the board and community to continue to serve all clients regardless of their religious affiliation. Responses included a strong desire for ECCCM to expand their ability to offer financial coaching that serves to empower clients to live self-sufficiently while continuing to provide immediate assistance to individuals and families in crisis.

In addition, they learned that a significant portion of the community doesn’t know what the acronym ECCCM stands for, and their constituents want them to expand beyond eastern Catawba County.

“We have learned so much from the community that will serve to position us for strength in the future,” Manning said. “We still have a good deal of work to do. In February, our board and a group of key stakeholders met to begin the process. A small group of stakeholders is working to finalize our formal strategic plan, including an updated mission and vision. It will outline our core values and our four primary objectives for the coming one to three years. In July, we will finalize our plan and we look forward to sharing these updates with the community as soon as the board approves them.”

ECCCM is a crisis assistance ministry supported by the community to serve those in crisis situations. Emergency help is provided for mortgage and rent payments, utility bills, life-necessary pharmaceuticals, clothing, and food assistance. In 2022, ECCCM dispersed over $1.4 million in crisis assistance funds to area residents and provided over 1.7 million pounds of food to families experiencing food insecurity. More information can be found at www.ecccm.org.