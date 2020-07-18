ECCCM assists families with food resources

HICKORY — Families with children enrolled in Hickory Public Schools now have a new resource to assist with monthly groceries, thanks to Eastern Catawba County Christian Ministry (ECCCM), an agency affiliated with Catawba County United Way.
The new partnership between ECCCM and Hickory Public Schools means that HPS families with food insecurities, are now provided with a bountiful resource to feed every member of the family.
Based in Newton and led by Executive Director the Rev. Robert Silber, the ECCCM food pantry program operates as The Student Hunger Prevention Program. The program typically provides 60 pounds of food per person. For example, a family of five would receive approximately 300 pounds of food for the month.
This ongoing food resource is designed to assist all family members in the household, not just the children who are enrolled in grades K-12 in one of the district’s nine schools.
The one-month supply of food can be picked up at the convenience of the family during open hours at the ECCCM facility at 245 East N St. in Newton. The facility is behind the County Agricultural Center.
During COVID-19, the ECCCM Food Pantry is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. for families to pick up the full month’s supply of food.
However, the first step: before the first pick-up of food, all HPS families must fill out an online application which can be found at http://www.ecccm.org/student-hunger-prevention-program
Applications are open to students in all three school districts within Catawba County including Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools. In addition, all participants with the Parents as Teachers Program and the Early Head Start Program may apply for the monthly food resource.
Parents will be notified by ECCCM as their application is approved. At that point, the parent (or designated person who can drive to Newton) may pick up their household foods directly from ECCCM at the parent’s (or designated person) convenience. The person picking up the food supplies must have the approved “barcode” ID Card as provided by ECCCM. The ID Card will be ready for the families at the ECCCM Food Pantry following notification of the approved application.
Commodities available to Student Hunger Prevention Program families include:
» Fresh bread
» Fresh fruits, veggies, and other produce when in season
» Pasta
» Meats: chicken & beef, hot dogs, hamburger
» Dairy: cheese, eggs, yogurt
» Canned: vegetables, soup, meats, and fruit
» Snacks: snack crackers, chips, candy, granola bars and other nutritious snacks as available
» Drinks: Flavored “pouch” drinks, nutrition drinks, sodas (with parental approval), as available
In addition to the monthly (one time per month) pick-up of family groceries, the family may return twice each month to pick up fresh foods such as vegetables, fruit, milk and more.
For more information, call 828-465-1702.
Beverly Snowden is director of communications for Hickory Public Schools.
