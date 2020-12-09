ECCCM announces food pantry challenge

NEWTON — As the holiday season approaches, the community faces a unique season of challenge and hope. As the impact of COVID-19 impact continues to rise, the loss of family, friends and loved ones is devastating for many.

The pandemic has also disrupted the economy, throwing many into economic peril to face eviction or wonder how to feed their family. Yet, this despair is countered with the hope of the holidays, daily promising news of medical solutions and unyielding support of a caring community.

That care grew recently with a $10,000 challenge donation by an anonymous donor to Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc.’s COVID Community Campaign. Through this challenge, every dollar donated will pay for a pound a food from the Charlie Bunn food pantry to be delivered to a family in need and will be matched one to one.

Moved by this gift, Executive Director Rev. Robert Silber stated on behalf of the staff, board and supporters of ECCCM, “We are committed to providing services to a community in need. I am grateful for a donor who is challenging our community to share in this commitment by providing food for those who hunger. Clearly we building a bridge between a difficult time and the future.”