Eat, Drink, Be Local Festival offered June 18-25

NEWTON — The 2022 Eat, Drink, Be Local Festival will run from June 18-25 and include farm tours, workshops, cooking demonstrations at farmers markets, the grand opening of Raising Roots Farm, and a Farm Feast.

All events are free except for the Jun Fermentation Workshop ($10 Eventbrite) and the Farm Feast ($30 Simpletix). For more information and links to ticketing, visit https://catawba.ces.ncsu.edu/eat-drink-and-be-local/ or call NC Cooperative Extension- Catawba Center at 828-465-8240.

For more information about supporting local food businesses, visit catawbacountyfood.com.

The schedule of events includes:

• Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. to noon, cooking demonstrations at Hickory and Conover farmers markets

• Monday, June 20, 6:30 p.m., farm tour at Free Folk Pastures, 4168 County Home Road, Conover

• Tuesday, June 21, 6 p.m., farm tour at Catawba Mushroom Partners, 2780 Rosewood Lane, Newton

• Wednesday, June 22, 10 a.m. to noon, cooking demonstration at Hickory Farmers Market

• Wednesday, June 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Jun Fermentation Workshop (similar to kombucha), NC Cooperative Extension office, 1175 S. Brady Ave., Newton. $10 tickets through Eventbrite

• Thursday, June 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., cooking demonstration at Public Health Farmers Market

• Thursday, June 23, 3-4 p.m., program on backyard poultry with Rose Pennigton at NC Cooperative Extension, 1175 S. Brady Ave. Newton

• Saturday, June 25, 1-4 p.m., grand opening of Raising Roots Farm, 2711 Snow Creek Road, NE, Hickory

• Saturday, June 25, 6-9 p.m., Farm Feast at Raising Roots Farm, 2711 Snow Creek Road, NE, Hickory. $30 tickets through Simpletix

Eat, Drink, Be Local is a week-long celebration of local food in Catawba County. This is an exciting time to live in this region with so many new farms popping up and finding opportunities in the mild climate, central location to markets and locally sourcing restaurants.

This is the first year since COVID-19 that organizers have been able to offer a full program complete with the Farm Feast on June 25.

The highlights of the week will be the grand opening of Raising Roots Farm on June 25 during the day and the Eat, Drink, Be Local Farm Feast in the evening. The Raising Roots grand opening from 1-4 p.m. will be a free, family friendly event. All-you-can-eat hamburger sliders, pulled pork cheesesteaks, Frito pie with pork and beef chili con carne, pinto bean soup, cornbread and andouille dip will be available for $15. Music will be provided by Shelby Ray Moore from 1-3 p.m. and a farm tour will be offered at 3:30 p.m. ending with a ribbon cutting ceremony in the Veterans Garden.

The Farm Feast from 6-9 p.m. is a ticketed event for $30 with a menu created by local chef Ben Sullivan which will include three kinds of tacos: pulled pork mojo criollo, skirt steak asada, and lamb barbacoa. Sides will be a consommé soup with rice and chickpeas, beans and rice, a carrot/radish escabeche salad with a lime and cilantro vinaigrette, panzanella salad with cornbread, fresh greens, tomatoes, pintos and cheese, a tomato salad with salsa verde and an herbed garlic vinaigrette, and a cucumber salad. Dessert will be a strawberry margarita cobble with pina colada ice cream. Music will be by the Justin Clyde Williams Band and beer, wine, cider and specialty cocktails will be available for purchase for anyone over 21 years old. Tickets are available through Simpletix.