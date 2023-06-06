NEWTON — Eat, Drink and Be Local is an annual weeklong celebration of local food in Catawba County featuring cooking demonstrations at the farmers markets, farm tours, workshops, presentations and a farm feast at Raising Roots Farm.

Buying local food helps to keep dollars in our community, preserves farmland and increases the resilience of our local food system by supporting and expanding the farming knowledge and talent.

We are excited about our events this year and most of them are offered free of charge except for the vegetable fermentation workshop and the farm feast at Raising Roots.

Fermenti is a brick-and-mortar store in Asheville that specializes in fermented foods such as their award-winning sauerkrauts and kimchis. They were named Best of Asheville in 2021 and were finalists for the Good Food Award in 2022. The owner, Meg Chamberlain, will be teaching how to ferment seasonal vegetables in the class. The fee includes all the supplies you’ll need to make a batch to take home.

You can buy her products through Honey Tree Farm’s online store and at the workshop on June 14.

On Saturday, June 17, Chef Ben Sullivan from The Charolais Steakhouse will be in charge of the farm feast, which will feature an Asian-inspired menu.

Raising Roots Farm raises Gloucestershire Old Spots pigs, which are known for the leanness of its pork and has been working on its people-pasture so it can host events such as the farm feast. At its Craft Butchery Farm Store, you can buy pork and other local meats as well as cheeses and other local products. Beer and wine are offered if you want to hang out on the farm. Hours are Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., Fridays from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. This is an outdoor event with a large tent so wear comfortable shoes and dress up or down depending on your mood. For more information, contact April Vigardt at 828-465-8243 or alvigard@ncsu.edu. https://catawba.ces.ncsu.edu/eat-drink-and-be-local/

Schedule of events

Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.to noon, cooking demonstrations at Conover (109 First St. E. Conover Post Office) and Hickory (under The Sails on Union Square), local farmers markets. Free.

Monday June 12, 6-7:30 p.m., Susan Proctor and Windy Wool Windings Farm Tour. Lamb and wool. At 5247 Plateau Road, Vale. Free

They are a third-generation family farm in Vale raising dairy cattle, poultry, field crops and sheep. Their Montadale and Romeldale/CVM sheep provide meat and wool and are raised on an intensive grass grazing program with supplemental grain and hay grown on the farm. Wool sheep have had particular difficulty in the Southeastern United States, but their flock has been tailored for generations to succeed in our climate.

Tuesday June 13, 2-3 p.m., April Vigardt, propagating native plants presentation. Catawba County Southwest Branch Library. Free.

Learn the basics of propagating native plants that are more suited for the environmental conditions of the Southeast and are important food sources for local wildlife such as native bees, butterflies, moths and birds. Many of the varieties we will discuss are tolerant of poor, acidic soils and once established are drought tolerant, making them a low-maintenance alternative to lawns and other non-native species.

Tuesday June 13, 6-7:30 p.m., Tru Cut Ranch Farm Tour. Grass-fed beef and free-range chicken. At 5221 Bolick Road, Claremont. Free.

Tru-Cut Ranch, owned by Fred and Melissa Falcone, is a new beef and chicken producer in Claremont. They utilize methods to build and preserve the soil on their farm. They sell their meats from their online store and host farm tours.

Wednesday June 14, 4-6:30 p.m. Workshop: fermenting vegetables with Meg Chamberlain, owner of Fermenti Foods. Cost $25. Register at https://forms.gle/hsCecc1Uz2nnpzyG6 or call the Cooperative Extension office at 828-465-8240.

Thursday June 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cooking demonstration at The Public Health Farmers Market, 3070 11th Ave. Drive, SE, Hickory. The menu will depend on what is seasonally available. Free.

Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m. BeeAmazed presentation by Extension Director Tom Dyson at NC Cooperative Extension Office, 1175 S. Brady Ave. Newton. Learn about the amazing world of bees. Free

Saturday, June 17, farm feast, 6-9 p.m. at Raising Roots Farm. Tickets are $40. Register at https://www.simpletix.com/e/farm-feast-2023-tickets-130244. The farm feast at Raising Roots Farm, 2711 Snow Creek Road, NE, Hickory. Local food prepared by Chef Ben Sullivan and music by The Dick and Tammy Show. This is an outdoor event under a tent. Dress is casual.